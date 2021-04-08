LILIES to Premiere Live Off-Broadway at The Theater Center in May

The Drama Company NYC today announced the live, Off-Broadway premiere of Lilies, or The Revival of a Romantic Drama written by Michel Marc Bouchrd with English translation by Linda Gaboriau, and direction by Andrew Benvenuti. Lilies - fully staged for the first time in New York City - will be presented at The Theater Center (50th & Broadway) with an all-male cast of 11 actors. Previews begin Wednesday, May 5 for an official opening night of Monday, May 17.

Lilies will be one of the first, new indoor theater productions of 2021 - performed with a live cast of actors on stage - to be presented inside an Off-Broadway venue. Last month, Lilies was recorded live, outdoors, and presented by The Drama Company NYC as a streaming, on-demand production (March 26-28).

Set against a backdrop of revenge, obsession, and love, Lilies tells the story of Simon Doucet, recently released from prison after serving a 30-year sentence for a crime he did not commit. He arranges a private meeting with his former school friend, Jean Bilodeau, now a powerful Bishop. Simon and his friends, all former prison inmates, revisit the harrowing events that occurred during their final year at St. Sebastian's school for boys.

Lilies features an all-male cast of 11 actors. Returning from the March 2021 streaming production are Grant Hale as Jean Bilodeau; Florimond Le Goupil-Maier as Count Vallier De Tilly; Bill Morton as Countess Marie-Laure de Tilly; Drew Paton as Father St. Michael and Baron De Hue; and J.P. Ross as Lydie Anne De Rozier. Joining the cast for the Lilies Off-Broadway premiere are J.J. Miller as Simon 1952/Timothee Doucet; Hartley Parker as Simon Ducet 1912; Devon Savage as Student/Baroness De Hue; Marc Verzatt as Bishop Bilodeau; and Grant Evan and Max Richards in the ensemble.

The creative team for Lilies, led by director Andrew Benvenuti, features costume design by Caitlyn Piccirillo, lighting design by Reid Sullivan. Josh Bowen is assistant director and production stage manager. Sara Laursen is company manager.

HEALTH & SAFETY

In accordance with CDC and New York State guidelines for limited live performances, strict COVID-19 protocols, led by the producers' health and safety director, Elias Preciado, an epidemiologist, who also serves as the production's Covid-19 compliance officer, will be adhered to during rehearsals (currently underway) and during live performances at The Theater Center. Additionally, all personnel at The Theater Center inclusive of box office, ushers, and front of house, along with all members of the cast and crew, will be vaccinated. Everyone entering the theater must wear masks and follow social distancing rules.

[NOTE: The production features full-frontal nudity and is recommended for audiences 16+.]

TICKETS

Tickets for Lilies are $45 for general admission and $62 for premium seating, available online via Ticketmaster, in-person at the box office (210 West 50th Street, NYC), or by calling The Theater Center (212-921-7862). Youth tickets, for anyone ages 16-25, are available for $25 as a cash-only sale at the box office (either as advance purchase, or in-person, day of show). Seating will follow a socially distanced "pod" plan in accordance with health and safety measures for a limited theater capacity.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Lilies will play a 4-show week: Wednesday at 2pm matinee; Saturday at 5pm (early evening); Sunday at 7pm; and Monday at 7pm.

For more information visit: www.TDCNYC.org