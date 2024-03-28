LCT to Present Cocktail Party Following Performance of VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MARIA TASH will host an exclusive cocktail party, Spike’s Lounge, at David Geffen Hall on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, immediately following the LCT Gala staged reading of Christopher Durang’s Tony Award-winning play VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, directed by Bartlett Sher. Tickets for Spike’s Lounge, available at the $500 and $1,000 level, will include a ticket to the performance and entry to the cocktail party.

“Since I was a child, Lincoln Center Theater has always represented excellence in the performing arts,” said Maria Tash. “Now, as part of LCT’s Board, I’m honored to celebrate the best in theater and look forward to bringing awareness and next generation patrons to this talented community.”

Bacardi, USA, Inc. is the Official Spirits Sponsor of the evening. Spike’s Lounge will feature specially crafted cocktails by Patrón Tequila and a small bites menu curated by Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi. The lobby of David Geffen Hall will be transformed, for one night only, into an exclusive party space, featuring music by DJ Jenny Albright.

LCT Board Member Eric Kuhn, Chair of Spike’s Lounge, said, “Lincoln Center Theater has always been committed to developing new audiences and introducing them to the extraordinary work we do both on our stages and off. Spike’s Lounge is a continuation of our commitment to always be innovating. We look forward to engaging with new patrons and welcoming them to participate in our Gala to support a great theater.”

The reading of VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, featuring original cast members Sigourney Weaver, David Hyde Pierce, Kristine Nielsen, David Hull, Shalita Grant, and Genevieve Angelson, will take place on the set of LCT’s upcoming production of UNCLE VANYA at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 W. 65th St.). The Gala evening will support Lincoln Center Theater’s productions and education programs.

LCT’s 2024 Gala Co-Chairs will be Brooke Garber Neidich and Daniel Neidich and Sarah Long and David Solomon. Vice-Chairs include Katherine Farley and Jerry I. Speyer, Marlene Hess and James D. Zirin, Judy and Will Hiltz, Sandra and Howard I. Hoffen, Kewsong Lee and Zita J. Ezpeleta, Elyse and Michael Newhouse, and Anonymous.

Lincoln Center Theater’s original production of VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE ran from October 25, 2012, through January 20, 2013, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Having opened to critical acclaim at LCT, the production then moved to the Golden Theatre on Broadway where it ran for 201 performances, receiving the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play as well as the 2013 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play. A McCarter Theatre Center commission, the production made its world premiere at the McCarter in 2012.

In VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, master of comedy, Christopher Durang, takes characters and themes from Chekhov, pours them into a blender and mixes them up. The utterly hilarious and touching result is his play set in present-day Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Vanya (David Hyde Pierce) and his stepsister Sonia (Kristine Nielsen) have lived their entire lives in their family's farmhouse. While they stayed home to take care of their ailing parents, their sister Masha (Sigourney Weaver) has been gallivanting around the world as a successful actress and movie star, leaving Vanya and Sonia to feel trapped and regretful. Their soothsayer / cleaning woman Cassandra (Shalita Grant) keeps warning them about terrible things in the future, which include a sudden visit from Masha and her boy toy Spike (David Hull), and an appearance by the young and beautiful Nina (Genevieve Angelson).

Higher priced Gala tickets (starting at $2,500) and tables (starting at $25,000) include the performance and a post-performance seated dinner with the cast at David Geffen Hall. Please visit www.LCT.org/2024gala or email events@lct.orgfor more information and to purchase tickets. A limited number of tickets to the performance only, priced at $100 and $250 (inclusive of fees), are available now at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, on telecharge.com, and at LCT.org. In addition, a limited number of $35 seats (inclusive of fees) will be available via digital ticket lottery, which will open for entries on Wednesday, April 17. For details, visit LCT.org.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.LCT.org/2024Gala.