LAByrinth Theater Company to Present 34th Season with New Plays

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LAByrinth Theater Company is back for its 34th season with a lineup of new plays, workshops, readings, performances, and the return of some of the artists who have helped define the company over the past three decades.

The season opens at The Public Theater, where LAB returns for a two-night reading series beginning October 19 with Glass Box by Stephen Belber. Rajan Brewer, incarcerated since age 16, is the subject of an indie film directed by a millennial named Chloe and starring a movie star named Terry. When Terry and Chloe meet with two relatives of Rajan's victim at a restorative justice center in Brooklyn, not everything goes as planned.

The series continues November 16 with Gertrude or Asparagus Soup in August by Aaron Mark and Daphne Rubin-Vega. In 1914, Gertrude Carlton's husband, Julian, murdered seven people at Frank Lloyd Wright's personal home and studio in Wisconsin. Gertrude was held in custody for two weeks, given $7, put on a train to Chicago, and never heard from again. Finally, Gertrude reveals her side of an infamous story that has been debated for more than a hundred years. Gertrude is a one-woman historical horror fantasy that confronts class, race, celebrity, and the bloody consequences of the American Dream.

LAB will then return to the DOE Arts Hub with workshops of Not Pretty Enough To Be An Astronaut by Kelley Rae O'Donnell and Los Abandonados by Mel Nieves.

From January 12-23, 2027, LAB returns to 59E59 Theaters for its annual Barn Series, featuring new plays by LAB members David Anzuelo, Cusi Cram, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Florencia Lozano and Chris McGarry along with friend of LAB, Dominic Colón.

From February 3-14, LAB: Stripped will present a workshop production of Gertrude or Asparagus Soup in August, starring Daphne Rubin-Vega and written by Aaron Mark and Daphne Rubin-Vega. The workshop continues the development of the piece begun with LAB's November reading at The Public Theater

The 34th season will culminate in LAByrinth's Annual Celebrity Charades Gala. More details about the gala, including celebrity players, will be announced at a later date.

From The Public to the DOE Arts Hub, from 59E59 to LAB: Stripped, Season 34 brings together new work, longtime LAB artists, and plenty of reasons to get out to the theater.

About LAByrinth Theater Company

Founded in 1992 as The Latino Actors Base, LAByrinth Theater Company is an award-winning ensemble theater company dedicated to developing and producing bold new work by and with artists of color. For more than three decades, LAB has created a home for artists committed to collaboration, experimentation, and making theater that challenges the status quo.

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