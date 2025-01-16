L Morgan Lee and Kate Baldwin Will Host MAESTRA MUSIC'S AMPLIFY 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maestra Music has announced Amplify 2025, directed by Jessica Ryan, hosted by Tony Award-nominee L Morgan Lee, co-hosted by Tony Award nominee and Maestra Advisory Board Member Kate Baldwin, and featuring special guests such as Jordan Fisher, Zeniba Now, Jessica Vosk.

This fifth-annual concert and fundraising event celebrates the power of representation, creativity, and collaboration in the performing arts through the stories, voices, and musical talents of Broadway's brightest stars, composers, and music directors while championing diversity and inclusion across the industry. Celebrating the close of Women's History Month, Amplify 2025 will take place on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 8:00 pm at Sony Hall (235 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036). Tickets for the in-person event are on sale now at maestramusic.org/amplify2025/.

Amplify 2025 will honor the Maestras in musical theater, showcasing diverse talents ranging from seasoned icons to emerging voices. The event will feature performances by celebrated composers and lyricists such as Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Zeniba Now and Jay Adana, Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels, with songs from REDWOOD, REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES and more.

Music Director Julianne B. Merrill (My Son's A Queer) leads a dynamic band composed entirely of Maestra members including Elena Bonomo on drums, Ann Klein on guitar, and Yuka Tadano on bass.

