Kerry Butler, Alex Brightman & More to Join The Broadway Cast Reunion Series

The smash hit online show, The Broadway Cast Reunion Series is back with a Halloween special and the Broadway cast of Beetlejuice! The special will run on October 28th at 7:00 PM (Eastern) 4:00 PM (Pacific), on Stellar and tickets can be purchased here: tinyurl.com/refjnuz2

Guests will include: Kerry Butler (Barbara), Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Adam Dannheisser (Charles) and David Josefsberg (Adam).

The BCRS Halloween special will give audiences a chance to do what they may never have done before: visit "backstage" with the cast and hear what it's really like to work in the theatre on a nightly basis. The audience will be able to interact with the performers and ask questions through the chat feature on the host site.

The Broadway Cast Reunion Series (BCRS) is the brainchild of award-winning recording artists, Lee Lessack (LML Music) & Robert Bannon ("I Think He Knew"), who began to present BCRS during the wildly successful 52-episode run of Quarantine, Cabaret and Cocktails (QCC) - a chat show which was one of the bright spots of lockdown. QCC brought a variety of internationally known music and theater performers into living rooms around the world each Thursday evening for an unscripted hour of stories, songs, a bit of politics and lots of impromptu (mainly G-Rated) fun. Then, BCRS took off and became a ticketed event through Stellar for individual buyers and venues.

In the six-month run of BCRS, the duo presented the casts of Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hadestown, Come From Away, Waitress, Lincoln Center's My Fair Lady, as well as the UK cast of Everyone's Talking About Jamie, and the creative team behind Jersey Boys. Check out previous episodes!