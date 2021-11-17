Joshua Henry, Mary Testa, Lillias White & More to Take Part in CUT SONGS Concert

PRIMARY STAGES announced today that they will present Cut Songs: Great Songs Getting Their Opening Night, a free virtual benefit concert. The concert will premiere on Wednesday December 1, 2021 at 7:30pm ET on Primary Stages' YouTube channel and will be available to stream on demand through December 5, 2021. RSVPS for the premiere can be made here: https://primary-stages-virtual-concert.eventbrite.com.

Art is messy and sometimes you have to cut a favorite song, a favorite moment, to keep the plot moving forward and the audience engaged. This concert will feature songs that were cut from some of our favorite musicals before opening night, including Chicago, Once on This Island, Superhero and more.

Cut Songs will feature performances and appearances from Judy Gold, Joshua Henry, Aisha Jackson, Thom Sesma, Mary Testa, Lillias White and more.

Primary Stages presented the Einhorn Mentorship Award to award-winning actor and playwright Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon at Primary Stages, The Scottsboro Boys, Joker) at the 37th Annual Gala on Wednesday November 10, 2021. Cut Songs features performances from that evening and continues the celebration of Sharon Washington.