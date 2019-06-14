Joshua Henry, Lisa O'Hare and More Join Miguel Cervantes for BROADWAY SINGS FOR CURE

Join Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton) as he hosts fellow Broadway stars Joshua Henry (Carousel), Tamika Lawrence (Come From Away), Lisa O'Hare (Gentleman's Guide), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), James Snyder (Harry Potter), Ben Thompson (Waitress) and Gregory Treco (Hamilton) as they perform to support Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE).

"Broadway Sings for CURE is a wonderful opportunity to hear these incredible talents while also helping raise money for such an important cause - funding patient-focused research to help find a cure for epilepsy, a disease that impacts 1 in 26 Americans, and is terribly underfunded," said Miguel Cervantes. Miguel has been helping spread the word about CURE and epilepsy while playing the lead in the Chicago production of Hamilton. "Epilepsy is very personal to me and my family," he continued. "Our daughter Adelaide was diagnosed with a severe form of epilepsy called infantile spasms when she was 7 months old. While we wait for science to catch up to her, our family continues to battle alongside her and for her every day."

Broadway Sings for CURE is an opportunity to raise money to fund research to find a cure for epilepsy and give hope to the millions of Americans who are impacted by epilepsy, a challenging and oft times misunderstood condition. Come, enjoy an evening of inspiring music and stories to help an amazing cause.

Monday, June 24th, 2019

Doors open 6:00pm, Curtain 7:30pm

The Irene Diamond Stage, The Pershing Square Signature Theater

480 West 42nd Street, New York, NY

Tickets are available at CUREepilepsy.org/BroadwaySingsForCURE

The mission of Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE) is to find a cure for epilepsy by promoting and funding patient-focused research. Since its inception in 1998, CURE has raised over $60 million to advance its goal of no seizures and no side effects. To date, CURE has awarded more than 230 cutting-edge research projects in 15 countries around the world. CURE is the leading non-governmental agency fully committed to funding research in epilepsy. For information about CURE, please visit our website at: www.CUREepilepsy.org or contact us at: info@CUREepilepsy.org.

