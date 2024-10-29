News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jordan Tannahill's PRINCE F****T will Make World Premiere in Spring 2025

Performances will begin May at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater.

By: Oct. 29, 2024
Jordan Tannahill's Prince Faggot will make its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in Spring 2025.

In this meta-theatrical satire, an ensemble of queer, trans, and nonbinary performers reckon with how the forces of power, privilege, and colonization play upon their lives as the playwright offers a central provocation: what if queer people dared to imagine a future monarch having a life that resembled their own?

Written by Jordan Tannahill and directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury, performances will begin May at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater. Further dates and information have yet to be announced.

Stay tuned for more information here.




