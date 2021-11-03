John Patrick Shanley's CANDLELIGHT To Premiere With Nylon Fusion Theatre Company At The New Ohio

Nylon Fusion Company will present the World Premiere of Candlelight by John Patrick Shanley (Tony and Pulitzer Prize for Doubt; Tony nominee for Outside Mullingar), directed by Lori Kee (The Waiting Room with New Perspective Theatre), November 27-December 19 at The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St #1E, New York, NY 10014).

Performances will begin on Saturday, November 27. Tickets ($45) are available for advance purchase at www.nylonfusion.org. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

John Patrick Shanley's savage and passionate new play Candlelight is a Nuyorican comic romantic tragedy covered with magic and dipped in Brooklyn blood. Imagine Lorca rewriting Peter Pan and you might begin to envision the style of this comic tragedy. Set in Brooklyn, in the heart of a Nuyorican community, Candlelight tells the story of two ten year old kids, Esperanza and Tito, who fall into something deeper and more dangerous than love.

Romance, jealousy and evil vie for dominance in a landscape woven through with magic, passion, and unpredictable violence. Inanimate objects come alive. Demons hunt for children to possess. God intercedes in unlikely guises. Questing through it all is Esperanza, a young girl with a mission and a powerful imagination.

"I've been working with Nylon Fusion Theatre for several years," said playwright John Patrick Shanley. "The Artistic Director, Ivette Dumeng, is a Nuyorican director, actor, producer, and force of nature. Her company of actors, writers and directors are the multi-cultural face of New York. They do theater because they love it. They are the true believers, and the productions they do reflect that abiding faith and joy. Candlelight is very much a New York play, and Nylon Fusion is a genuine, scruffy, big hearted New York theater company."

The cast will feature John Cencio Burgos (Formerly Known As at The Kraine Theater; Romance on the #2 Bronx Bound Train at the Cherry Lane Theatre), Alfredo Diaz (Vlad Koslov on "All My Children"), Ivette Dumeng (Outstanding Actress Award-winner for The Chaplin Plays at Planet Connections Festivity), Marc Reign (Ana Adore on Amazon Prime, Best Actor in a Comedy at the Official Latino Film Festival), Darlene Tejeiro (Star Trek; Power), and Christina Toth ("Orange is the New Black" on Netflix; Lazarus at NYTW), with understudies Taylor Graves (Circle, Mirror, Transformation), and Randall Rodriguez. The creative team will include Set & Props Design by Elizabeth Chaney (Frankenstein at The Players Theatre), Costume Design by Janet Mervin (ray gun say0nara with Nylon Fusion), Lighting Design by Wilburn Bonnell (Luft Gangster at The Sheen Center), Sound Design by Andy Evan Cohen (Imagining Madoff at 59E59), Projections Design by Janet Bentley, Movement by Tatyana Kot, and Fight Choreography by Randall Rodriguez with Assistant Director Michelle Ainna Cuizon.