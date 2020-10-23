John-Andrew Morrison, Jasminn Johnson, Lilli Cooper and Adam Gwon to Join KEEN AFTER HOURS

Tune in on Monday, October 26th.

Today Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced additional guests for Keen After Hours. New this season, Keen After Hours connects audiences with luminaries of the theatre world, every Monday night at 6:30pm on Keen Company's website and Facebook page. Team Keen and a special guest will discuss their careers, their artistic process, and take questions from the audience. Next up is John-Andrew Morrison and Jasminn Johnson (this Monday, October 26th), followed by Lilli Cooper on November 2nd, and Adam Gwon on November 9th.



Keen After Hours is free and open to all.



John-Andrew Morrison most recently appeared with Keen Company in Blues for an Alabama Sky with Jasminn Johnson. His performance garnered him an Outer Critics Circle Honor for Outstanding Featured Actor as well as a nomination for the inaugural Antonyo Awards. He was previously seen Off-Broadway in A Strange Loop (Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical) at Playwrights Horizons (World Premiere co-production with Page 73; original cast recording; and best featured actor nomination AUDELCO Awards). His work has also been seen at La Mama, Classic Stage Company, Classical Theater of Harlem. Concerts: Joe's Pub Lincoln Center, 54 Below, ARS Nova, The Laurie Beechman. Regional: Hartford Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, A.R.T. and more International: Edinburgh Festival (Fringe First Award, London Stage Award). TV/ Film: "The Last OG," "West 40s." Education BA from Brandeis University and MFA from UCSD. He hails from Kingston, Jamaica. More? Visit johnandrewmorrison.com.



Jasminn Johnson most recently appeared with Keen Company in Blues for an Alabama Sky with John-Andrew Morrison, and was seen in Season 2 of Netflix's "The Politician." She is a Juilliard graduate, who starred onstage in August Wilson's Seven Guitars, Arcadia directed by Lila Neugebauer, and Landscape of the Body directed by Evan Cabnet. Additional credits include the reading of School Girls, or The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh, and the upcoming web series "Social Security." She also appeared in the Queens Theater reading series in Ted Malawer's The Anatomy of Love and The Rule of 7x7 at The Tank. Jasminn currently lives in New York City.

Lilli Cooper is a native New Yorker who at 16 made her Broadway debut as Martha in the original company of the Tony Award winning production of Spring Awakening. During that run she performed on the Tonys, appeared on a Gap Billboard in Time's Square and graduated from LAG Arts High School. For college, Lilli took the train North to Vassar where she studied film and spent a year abroad in Prague. Upon her return to NY she stepped into Wicked playing the iconic role of Elphaba on stages in Australia, the US National tour and Broadway. If you frequent Off-Broadway you may have seen her in The Threepenny Opera with F Murray Abraham at the Atlantic Theatre Co, or opposite Peter Friedman in Sundown Yellow Moon at the Women's Project and in Jonathan Larson's Tick Tick Boom for Keen Co. Of all the places Lilli has worked, the most unusual was Bikini Bottom where she created the role of Sandy Cheeks in the Broadway production of SpongeBob Square Pants the Musical. Lilli spent 2019 in her TONY nominated performance as Julie Nichols in Tootsie. Most recently Lilli knocked everyone out with her "Tap Your Troubles Away" number in the February 2020 Encore's production of Mack & Mabel. In addition to her stage work, you may have seen Lilli on screen in "The Good Fight," "Dynasty," "Elementary," "Bull," and "Instinct." Lilli is a member of the next generation of a talented theatrical family. Her father is actor Chuck Cooper who received a Tony for The Life, the Cy Coleman musical about Times Square working girls and pimps set in the late 1970's. One of Lilli's favorite memories is being 7 and visiting her Dad at the Barrymore Theatre and hanging out in the dressing rooms with the "prostitutes"! Lilli hopes to revive The Life and play the role of Queen. Until then you will find her in the park with her partner Paul and adopted cocker spaniels Dublin and Cosmo.

Adam Gwon is a musical theater writer named one of "50 to Watch" by The Dramatist magazine and hailed "a promising newcomer to our talent-hungry musical theater" whose songs are "funny, urbane, with a sweetness that doesn't cloy" by The New York Times. His musicals have been produced on six continents, in more than half a dozen languages. Off-Broadway: Scotland, PA (Roundabout Theatre, Drama Desk Award nomination, NYT Critic's Pick), Ordinary Days (Roundabout Theatre; Keen Company, Drama League Award nomination, Best Revival), Old Jews Telling Jokes (Westside Theatre, NYT Critic's Pick); Regional: String (Village Theatre), Cake Off (Signature Theatre, Helen Hayes Award nomination; Bucks County Playhouse), Cloudlands (South Coast Repertory), The Boy Detective Fails (Signature Theatre), Bernice Bobs Her Hair (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma); West End: Ordinary Days (Trafalgar Studios). Adam also contributed songs as a staff writer on the hit webseries "Submissions Only" and for Stephen Schwartz & John Tartaglia's The Secret Silk on Princess Cruise Lines. Adam is the proud recipient of the Kleban Award, the Fred Ebb Award, the Richard Rodgers Award, the Frederick Loewe Award, the Second Stage Theatre Donna Perret Rosen Award, the Weston Playhouse New Musical Award, the ASCAP Harold Adamson Award, and the MAC John Wallowitch Award, as well as commissions from Roundabout Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, Signature Theatre, South Coast Repertory, the Kimmel Center, and Broadway Across America. His songs have been heard at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and more, performed by such luminaries as Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, and Brian d'Arcy James. Recordings of Adam's work include the cast album of Ordinary Days (Ghostlight Records), Audra McDonald's Go Back Home (Nonesuch), Artists in Residence (Broadway Records), The Essential Liz Callaway (Working Girl Records), Tracy Lynn Olivera's Because, and Over the Moon: The Broadway Lullaby Project (Entertainment One). Adam has been a fellow at the MacDowell Colony, the Hermitage Artist Retreat, the O'Neill Music Theater Conference, and the Dramatists Guild, is a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, and is a member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild. He served on the Tony Awards Nominating Committee from 2015-2018, and currently sits on the Board at Roundabout Theatre Company.



