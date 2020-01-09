Jesse Eisenberg to Star in THE INVESTIGATION at the Museum of Jewish Heritage

Theater of War Productions and the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, in partnership with National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, will present a reading of scenes from Peter Weiss' play The Investigation, a searing piece of documentary theater adapted from the Frankfurt Auschwitz Trials of 1963-65 when 22 mid- and lower-level Nazi officials were tried for crimes against humanity in the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex. The project will center on guided audience discussions about mass murder and its lasting impact upon individuals, families, communities, and countries throughout the world. The presentation will be performed by a diverse cast, including international performers from communities affected by genocide.

Adapted and facilitated by Theater of War Productions' Co-Founder and Artistic Director Bryan Doerries, The Investigation will seek to generate powerful dialogue across cultures and communities about the human capacity for evil, as well as the systems and hierarchies that create the conditions for unthinkable violence.

PERFORMANCE DATE

Thursday, January 16, 2020

7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

36 Battery Place

New York, NY 10280

Featuring:

Jesse Eisenberg ("The Social Network"), Kathryn Erbe ("Law & Order: Criminal Intent"), John Doman ("The Wire,") Zach Grenier ("The Good Wife,") NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (Antigone in Ferguson),"), Jennifer Mudge ("The Irishman"), Josh Hamilton ("Eighth Grade"), Consolee Nishimwe (Rwandan Genocide Survivor), Jacqueline Murekatete (Rwandan Genocide Survivor), Marjolaine Goldsmith ("Dress"), Chris Henry Coffey ("Chicago Fire"), David Patrick Kelly (Twin Peaks), cellist Sofia Nowik.

TO RSVP:

Admission is free and open to the public. Reservations are full at this time. There will be a standby line beginning at 5 PM by the box office on the performance date for those interested in attending. Reserved seats that are not claimed will be filled from this line on a first-come, first-served basis. Please visit: https://mjhnyc.org/events/theater-of-war-productions-the-investigation/

ABOUT THEATER OF WAR PRODUCTIONS



Since its founding in 2009, Theater of War Productions has facilitated events for over 150,000 people, presenting over 20 different tailored programs targeted to diverse communities across the globe. The company works with professional actors to present dramatic readings of seminal plays-from classical Greek tragedies to modern works-to provide a framework for engaging communities in challenging dialogues about human suffering. The company uses a combination of theater and guided public dialogue to help communities address pressing public health and social issues such as combat-related psychological injury, suicide, end-of-life care, police/community relations, prison reform, gun violence, political violence, natural and manmade disaster, domestic violence, substance abuse, and addiction. Theater of War Productions was co-founded by Bryan Doerries and Phyllis Kaufman, who served as producing director from 2009 to 2016. Doerries currently serves as the company's artistic director. For more information, visit: theaterofwar.com

ABOUT MUSEUM OF JEWISH HERITAGE - A LIVING MEMORIAL TO THE HOLOCAUST

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is New York's contribution to the global responsibility to never forget. The Museum is committed to the crucial mission of educating diverse visitors about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust. The third largest Holocaust museum in the world and the second largest in North America, the Museum of Jewish Heritage anchors the southernmost tip of Manhattan, completing the cultural and educational landscape it shares with the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Currently on view is Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away., the largest exhibition on Auschwitz featuring more than 700 original objects never before seen in North America. Also on view are Ordinary Treasures: Highlights from the Museum of Jewish Heritage Collection and, opening on January 16, Rendering Witness: Holocaust-Era Art as Testimony. The Museum maintains a collection of more than 40,000 artifacts, photographs, documentary films, and survivor testimonies and contains classrooms, a 375-seat theater (Edmond J. Safra Hall), special exhibition galleries, a resource center for educators, and a memorial art installation, Garden of Stones, designed by internationally acclaimed sculptor Andy Goldsworthy. The Museum receives general operating support from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and New York State Council on the Arts. For more information, visit mjhnyc.org.

ABOUT National Yiddish Theatre FOLKSBIENE

Now celebrating its 105th season, Tony Award-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) is the longest consecutively producing theatre in the US and the world's oldest continuously operating Yiddish theatre company. NYTF, which presented the award-winning Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, directed by Joel Grey, to sold out audiences before it moved to Off-Broadway uptown, is in residence at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek and Executive Director Dominick Balletta, NYTF is dedicated to creating a living legacy through the arts, connecting generations and bridging communities. NYTF aims to bring history to life by reviving and restoring lost and forgotten work, commissioning new work, and adapting pre-existing work for the 21st Century. Serving a diverse audience comprised of performing arts patrons, cultural enthusiasts, Yiddish-language aficionados and the general public, the company presents plays, musicals, concerts, lectures, interactive educational workshops and community-building activities in English and Yiddish, with English and Russian supertitles accompanying performances. NYTF provides access to a century-old cultural legacy and inspires the imaginations of the next generation to contribute to this valuable body of work. Learn more at www.nytf.org.





