Jennifer Holliday, Jackie Burns & More to Join Broadway Dreams Foundation's 15th Anniversary Gala Honoring its Founders
The gala will be held on December 10, 2022, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.
Broadway Dreams Foundation ("Broadway Dreams") will be honoring Ryan Stana, founder and CEO of RWS Entertainment Group, and Adam Sansiveri, arts philanthropist, SVP and senior managing director of AllianceBernstein, at its 15th Annual Gala. The gala will be held on December 10, 2022, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.
Headlined by Grammy and Tony Award-winning performer Jennifer Holliday, directed by Broadway and Hollywood veteran Patrick Cassidy and featuring a variety of show-stopping musical numbers, the gala is designed to raise critical funds for Broadway Dreams' global work in supporting performing arts education and career development. Other Broadway stars slated to perform or speak include acclaimed Broadway actors Jackie Burns (Wicked), Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ the Musical) and Ryann Redmond (Frozen), international recording artist Morgan James and legendary composer-lyricist Adam Guettel (Light in the Piazza).
Sansiveri and Stana are being honored as the founding members of the annual Broadway Dreams Gala and for dedicating more than a decade to the organization. Sansiveri is also the former chairman and currently the foundation's longest serving board member.
"Because there are so many amazing people deserving of this recognition, we are humbled and grateful to have been chosen for the 15th Annual Gala honorees," said Sansiveri.
"RWS Entertainment Group and its subsidiaries are dedicated to mentoring, evolving and casting talent across the globe," said Stana. "We are excited to continue collaborating with Broadway Dreams to support and expand its important work."
Founded in 2006, Broadway Dreams is a leading arts education not-for-profit dedicated to creating a bridge between the professional Broadway community and next generation of theater artists through a uniquely immersive, mentorship-driven training model. Broadway Dreams programs are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year, preparing talented young artists through skills training in voice, acting and dance, as well as by fostering life skills and developing mentorship relationships with some of the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents.
"We are thrilled to recognize Adam Sansiveri for his unattached generosity and dedication to BDF and Ryan Stana as a pioneer in creating dreams in the entertainment space," said Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams founder. "Broadway Dreams would not be the global organization it is today without the generosity, creativity and support from Adam, Ryan and RWS Entertainment Group."
Support the foundation by purchasing 15th Annual Gala tickets here. For more information, visit broadwaydreams.org.
November 30, 2022
