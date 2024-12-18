Jenna Rubaii, Constantine Maroulis & Maya Days to Star in AVALONA Presentations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AVALONA, A Musical Legend, conceived and created by Dina Fanai will receive a special four-day musical presentation on January 14th-17th at the SPSA Theater. The workshop will be directed by Dodd Loomis, executive produced and with musical direction by Bob Kinkel, choreography by Natalie Lomonte, and casting by Chloe Lowery.

AVALONA, A Musical Legend invites you into an immersive, multi-genre experience of song, storytelling, dance, and 3D digital projections. This original parable for adults blends the poetic mysticism of Rumi with the transformative insights of Campbell’s The Power of Myth.

Through a rich tapestry of spiritual philosophy, AVALONA breathes life into archetypes that guide us from darkness to light, fear to freedom. As "The Seeker," you follow Avalona, a woman confronting her inner demons and embarking on a journey of self-discovery. Will she choose to LIVE, to LOVE herself, and to SEE beyond the veil of illusion that has blocked her from her true essence and destiny? As we journey with her, we each have the opportunity to step into our own light, discover our own truth and also make the conscious choice to LIVE…LOVE…SEE…

“Music is a sacred expression and powerful force; a gift in which we can heal and connect more deeply within ourselves and each other. May we each experience and remember the truth of who we really are and find magic and peace in connection to earth."

Avalona writer/ composer Dina Fanai

The Workshop cast will feature Jenna Rubaii (Broadway: Groundhog Day, Jesus Christ Superstar), Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, Tony award nominee), Maya Days (Broadway: RENT, Aida), Madeline Serrano (Regional: Evita) and Dina Fanai (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Foreigner) with ensemble members Lavy Cavaliere, Morgan Andrews, Alyssa Rose Bulin, Jamal Shu, Jordann Stoute, Kaori Hiwasa, and Jacob Nahor, Kalie Kaimann, JaQuita May, Dan Domenech, Sofia Gaglia , and Danielle Bowen will perform as understudies.

Pre-recorded tracks are produced by Dina Fanai & Bob Kinkel and will be accompanied by live musicians including Dave Eggar (Cello) and Chuck Palmer (Percussion).

