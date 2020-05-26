Japan Society to Present Video Presentation of Seinendan Theater Company's CONTROL OFFICERS

Japan Society is offering Seinendan Theater Company's Control Officers, available via video at www.japansociety.org from May 29 through June 28, in lieu of the previously announced live presentations of Seinendan Theater Company, Control Officers and 100 Meters.

These stage productions were slated to take place at Japan Society in May 2020 as part of the Society's 2019-20 Performing Arts Season, but were necessarily cancelled due to the recent global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan Society proudly shares with global audiences via video Control Officers (performed and recorded at Komaba Agora Theater in Tokyo (2019), with added English subtitles. The video offering, which is free, is accompanied by a newly recorded Q&A with Japan Society's Artistic Director Yoko Shioya and director-playwright Oriza Hirata, one of Japan's most influential theater makers and pioneer of the "quiet theater" movement. In this cynical yet humorous one-act comedy, Hirata looks at what is going on behind the scenes in the lead-up to the Summer Games in Tokyo, as the country's top male swimmers undergo a routine doping test -- and the doping control officers try to remain neutral while the interpersonal drama between the swimmers escalates around them.

In advance of this special video presentation, Japan Society has also made available two additional video offerings from Seinendan Theater Company, Ronin Office Ladies and Robot Theater (a double-bill of the two short plays Sayonara and I, Worker), with those works available now through May 28. Videos are publicly available or viewing at no cost at www.japansociety.org.

For list of schedule & upcoming video offerings lineup, please follow https://www.japansociety.org/page/programs/performing_arts_program/virtual-performing-arts.

