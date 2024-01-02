Japan Society to Present OSHOGATSU: New Year's Celebration Featuring Activities, Performances & More

Japanese bento lunch boxes and snacks will be available for purchase to eat at in-door picnic area.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

Japan Society to Present OSHOGATSU: New Year's Celebration Featuring Activities, Performances & More

Celebrate the New Year Japanese-style at the Japan Society Oshogatsu celebration that’s filled with fun for the whole family.

After watching a riveting Japanese taiko drum performance, kids are invited on stage for a hands-on drum mini-workshop. Families can then welcome the New Year with exciting and traditional activities like New Year’s calligraphy (kakizome), lion dancing (shishimai), rice (mochi) pounding, kamishibai storytelling, kite making and more New Year’s-themed crafts. There is something for everyone to enjoy!

About the Performers:

  • Taiko Masala has thrilled audiences throughout the US with performances of Japan's traditional drumming - Taiko. By combining the training and discipline of Japanese martial arts with the precision and power of complex drumming, Taiko Masala brings visually stunning and breathless excitement to their performances.

Admission:

$18 General admission / $12 Japan Society members; children ages 2 and under free.

Free for Cool Culture members. Advance ticket purchase required. This event will be photographed. Recommended for children ages 3-10 and accompanying adults. Tickets can be purchased here.

About Japan Society

Japan Society is the premier organization connecting Japanese arts, culture, business and society with audiences in New York and around the world. At Japan Society, we are inspired by the Japanese concept of kizuna (絆)–forging deep connections to bind people together. We are committed to telling the story of Japan while strengthening connections within New York City and building new bridges beyond. In over 100 years of work, we’ve inspired generations by establishing ourselves as pioneers in supporting international exchanges in arts and culture, business, and policy, as well as education between Japan and the U.S. We strive to convene important conversations on topics that bind our two countries together, champion the next generation of innovative creators, promote mutual understanding and serve as a trusted guide for people everywhere who seek to more fully appreciate the rich complexities and abundance of Japan. From our New York headquarters, a landmark building designed by architect Junzo Yoshimura that opened to the public in 1971, we look forward to the years ahead, which will be defined by our digital and ideational impact through the kizuna that we build. Our future can only be enhanced by learning from our peers and engaging with our audiences, both near and far.




