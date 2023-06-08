Jaime Lozano & The Familia Will Perform Songs By An Immigrant In Concert At Lincoln Center As Part Of Residency

The show will take place on Friday, August 4th, 7:30pm at the David Rubenstein Atrium.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Publ Photo 1 Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy Photo 4 Reviews: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James

Jaime Lozano & The Familia Will Perform Songs By An Immigrant In Concert At Lincoln Center As Part Of Residency

Jaime Lozano & The Familia Will Perform Songs By An Immigrant In Concert At Lincoln Center As Part Of Residency

Mexican musical multi-hyphenate Jaime Lozano returns to Lincoln Center for the second concert of his residency at the David Rubenstein Atrium to share stories and songs from his multiple projects as he prepares his upcoming album “Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2.”  The show will take place on Friday, August 4th, 7:30pm at the David Rubenstein Atrium.

Joining Lozano, as usual, will be his Familia, featuring: Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Mayelah Barrera (El Otro Oz), Florencia Cuenca (Desaparecidas), Matías De La Flor (Camelot), Robi Hager (Spring Awakening), Mauricio Martínez (ON YOUR FEET!), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), and Marina Pires (ON YOUR FEET!).

Lozano honestly portrays the challenges of the first- and second-generation middle class U.S. immigrant experience: finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American Dream, and searching for ways to build bridges instead of walls. Lozano, both the evening's conductor and creator, will be joined onstage by his Familia, an all-star Latine lineup of Broadway and Off-Broadway performers.

Jaime Lozano recently became an awardee of the Jonathan Larson Grant which is awarded annually to musical theatre composers, lyricists, and librettists, or writing teams, early in their career, to support artistic endeavors and safeguard long-term music writing careers. Recipients are given free rein to put the grant's resources towards what they see as the best use for furthering their creative endeavors with the hope that the grant will provide the support necessary for artists to see their work from concept to cultural success. The grant is a clear indicator of what is new and next in musical theatre, and provides recipients with a platform to amplify stories and figures that can shape contemporary culture. Rather than financing a specific piece or project, the grant provides emerging artists with enhancement opportunities in addition to general funding in an effort to promote lifelong development as creatives. 

Previous grant recipients include Grace McLean (In the Green), Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Prom, Elf), Shaina Taub (Suffs), Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land), Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde: The Musical), Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody), Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal),Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), and many more. 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
INVASIVE SPECIES Extends for Five Performances at The Tank Photo
INVASIVE SPECIES Extends for Five Performances at The Tank

Due to popular demand, five performances of Invasive Species, written by Maia Novi (Girls) and directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin (Circle Jerk), have been added to its limited run.

2
National Black Theatre Receives Largest Capital Grant Award of $10 Million From New York S Photo
National Black Theatre Receives Largest Capital Grant Award of $10 Million From New York State Council of the Arts

Among the 19 arts and cultural organizations across New York State receiving awards through the NYSCA Capital Projects Fund, NBT received the largest allocation, $10 Million.

3
FRIGID New York to Present Extended Run of Claire Ayoubs THE GYNOKID Photo
FRIGID New York to Present Extended Run of Claire Ayoub's THE GYNOKID

Claire Ayoub’s solo show The GynoKid is back with FRIGID New York as a monthly show at The Kraine Theater. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
THE BED SHOW Returns to NYC This Month Photo
THE BED SHOW Returns to NYC This Month

THE BED SHOW will be returning to NYC for the first time in 5 years at Soho Playhouse on Thursday, June 15th & Friday, June 16th at 9:00 PM.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee Video
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You