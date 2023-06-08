Jaime Lozano & The Familia Will Perform Songs By An Immigrant In Concert At Lincoln Center As Part Of Residency

Mexican musical multi-hyphenate Jaime Lozano returns to Lincoln Center for the second concert of his residency at the David Rubenstein Atrium to share stories and songs from his multiple projects as he prepares his upcoming album “Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2.” The show will take place on Friday, August 4th, 7:30pm at the David Rubenstein Atrium.

Joining Lozano, as usual, will be his Familia, featuring: Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Mayelah Barrera (El Otro Oz), Florencia Cuenca (Desaparecidas), Matías De La Flor (Camelot), Robi Hager (Spring Awakening), Mauricio Martínez (ON YOUR FEET!), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), and Marina Pires (ON YOUR FEET!).

Lozano honestly portrays the challenges of the first- and second-generation middle class U.S. immigrant experience: finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American Dream, and searching for ways to build bridges instead of walls. Lozano, both the evening's conductor and creator, will be joined onstage by his Familia, an all-star Latine lineup of Broadway and Off-Broadway performers.

Jaime Lozano recently became an awardee of the Jonathan Larson Grant which is awarded annually to musical theatre composers, lyricists, and librettists, or writing teams, early in their career, to support artistic endeavors and safeguard long-term music writing careers. Recipients are given free rein to put the grant's resources towards what they see as the best use for furthering their creative endeavors with the hope that the grant will provide the support necessary for artists to see their work from concept to cultural success. The grant is a clear indicator of what is new and next in musical theatre, and provides recipients with a platform to amplify stories and figures that can shape contemporary culture. Rather than financing a specific piece or project, the grant provides emerging artists with enhancement opportunities in addition to general funding in an effort to promote lifelong development as creatives.

Previous grant recipients include Grace McLean (In the Green), Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Prom, Elf), Shaina Taub (Suffs), Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land), Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde: The Musical), Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody), Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal),Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), and many more.