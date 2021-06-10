JIMMY'S LAST NIGHT AT MIKELL'S to be Presented by New Federal Theatre

Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre will present "Jimmy's Last Night At Mikell's" by Larry Muhammad as part of its annual Ntozake Shange Reading Series on June 22 at 7:00 PM.

Cast includes: Alvin Alexis, Kene Holiday, Petronia Paley.

James Baldwin, who has been writing himself into bad health, returns to New York City for some rest and relaxation. He meets up with Maya Angelou and Miles Davis at the iconic jazz club Mikel's, where his brother David tends bar and which is unexpectedly closing. What's intended as a celebration turns into an Irish wake.

Playwright Larry Muhammad is producing director at Kentucky Black Repertory Theatre. In 2019, NFT produced his "Looking for Leroy," a play about LeRoi Jones/Amiri Baraka, which won six AUDELCO Awards including Best Play. Nearly all his plays are socially conscious and written with a historian's eye.

Director A. Dean Irby has acted and directed for the New York Shakespeare Festival, Negro Ensemble Company, Arena Stage, New Federal Theatre, and Crossroads Theatre, and at numerous regional and university theaters. He is recipient of two AUDELCO Awards for his direction of the original production of "Home" for the Negro Ensemble Company and "Boogie Woogie and Booker T." for NFT.

Free but donations will be gratefully accepted (suggested $10/viewer). To sign up, visit: www.newfederaltheatre.com. Please check in by 6:45 PM.