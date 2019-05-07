Irish Rep to Host the World Premiere of YES! REFLECTIONS OF MOLLY BLOOM

Irish Repertory Theatre, in association with Gabriel Byrne (Long Day's Journey into Night), is proud to present the world premiere of Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom. Adapted for the stage by Aedín Moloney (The Dead, 1904) and Colum McCann (Let the Great World Spin) from the novel Ulysses by James Joyce, Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom will be directed by Kira Simring (Crackskull Row), with music by Paddy Moloney (The Chieftains). Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom begins performances on June 7, 2019 at Irish Repertory Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage, with an opening night set for June 13, and will run through July 7, 2019. Tickets are on sale now through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

It is Ireland in the early hours of June 17th, 1904. Molly Bloom's husband-the wandering, philandering Leopold "Poldy" Bloom-has just come home & fallen asleep in their Dublin row house. Molly-a daughter, a mother, a lover and a long-suffering wife-patrols the pathways of her wild and leaping consciousness. She is lustful. Scared. Exuberant. Heartbreakingly lonely. Vivaciously reckless. And profoundly funny. With an empty nest, an unfulfilling affair and a marriage long past its prime, Molly must find a way back to the rock-bed of love that she and Bloom once shared. Her unsentimental stream of consciousness is a song of songs that reaches backwards and forwards across the centuries. Written one hundred years ago, Joyce's words seem carved not just for today, but tomorrow too. Time ticks within time, dreams are upended, and life is thrown off balance. Molly seeks to reanimate love and ends up discovering herself. Dublin becomes Gibraltar, age becomes youth, and a small room in Dublin becomes the world.

A beautiful and honest celebration of womanhood, written by James Joyce, adapted by Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann, and directed by Kira Simring, Moloney's one-woman performance is a tribute to the enduring mysteries of loss and love-and the affirmation found, yes, in between.

After reading Ulysses as a young girl, Aedín Moloney began developing her unique interpretation of James Joyce's Molly Bloom. In 2003, renowned author and Joyce scholar, Colum McCann, invited her to perform passages from the Penelope chapter at his annual Bloomsday celebration. With McCann's encouragement, Moloney released "Reflections of Molly Bloom" in 2017, an audio recording of the unabridged text, accompanied with music by Paddy Moloney (The Chieftains).

Due to nudity and explicit language, audience members must be at least 16 years old to attend this production.

Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom will feature scenic design by Charlie Corcoran (The O'Casey Cycle), costume design by Leon Dobkowski (The Dead, 1904), lighting design by Michael O'Connor (Two by Friel) and sound design by M. Florian Staab (The O'Casey Cycle). Jeff Davolt (Afterplay) will serve as Production Stage Manager.

The performance schedule for Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom is as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: There will be no performance on Thursday, July 4. A performance will be added on Tuesday, July 2 at 7pm.

Tickets to Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom are available beginning at $45. Tickets are on sale now through Irish Rep's box office by calling 212-727-2737, or online at www.irishrep.org.

Currently in performances on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage is The O'Casey Cycle, which features Sean O'Casey's three most renowned works, The Shadow of a Gunman, Juno and the Paycock, and The Plough and the Stars, presented in repertory as part of The Sean O'Casey Season, running now through Saturday, June 22, 2019.

For more information about Irish Repertory Theatre visit www.irishrep.org.





