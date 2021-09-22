Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin Attends Dedication Ceremony For New Irish Arts Center

Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin attended the dedication ceremony for the new Irish Arts Center in Hell's Kitchen yesterday, W42ST reports. Martin, who was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, unveiled a plaque that was adorned with a red brick preserved from the original 11th Avenue auto repair shop that was founded in 1916.

"You will see a brick here from the original Cybert Tires building. You will see the facade that has been preserved as part of this new building, which is a manifestation of the old and the new. That's what we are all here to celebrate," said IAC Executive Director Aidan Connolly.

Martin took a tour of the new center with IAC board members and local elected officials, including Speaker Corey Johnson and Councilmember Keith Powers.

More than $54 million was raised for the project. The center is still a few weeks away from opening, but it will host Irish theatre, dance and music performances, cross-disciplinary works, installations, and special events.

Founded in 1972, Irish Arts Center is a New York-based arts and cultural center dedicated to projecting a dynamic image of Ireland and Irish America for the 21st century, building community with artists and audiences of all backgrounds, forging and strengthening cross-cultural partnerships, and preserving the evolving stories and traditions of Irish culture for generations to come.

The company's multi-disciplinary programming is centered around three core areas: performance-including live music, dance, theatre, film, literature, and the humanities; visual arts-including presentations and cultural exhibitions that tell the evolving Irish story; and education-with dozens of classes per week in Irish language, history, music, and dance.

Learn more at https://irishartscenter.org/.