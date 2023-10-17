Irish Arts Center to Honor Stephen Colbert At 2023 Gala

Irish Arts Center (IAC), based in New York City and renowned for presenting dynamic, inspiring, collaborative experiences of the evolving arts and culture of Ireland and Irish America in an environment of warm Irish hospitality, announces Emmy award-winning comedy icon and The Late Show host Stephen Colbert and former UBS Americas and Wealth Management Americas chief operating officer Kathleen B. Lynch as honorees of its 2023 Spirit of Ireland Gala, November 17 at Pier Sixty (60 Chelsea Piers, New York).

The Center proudly recognizes the enduring quality and influence of Colbert's insightful social commentary and humor, and the honesty and warmth with which he has convened his nightly national conversation, especially during difficult times. An American of Irish ancestry who has shown a keen interest in his heritage and in the arts, his towering career has seen him speak with levity and compassion to the American public for nearly two decades, first durationally in character via the beloved Colbert Report, and in recent years as himself, with The Late Show.

Kathleen B. Lynch has had a distinguished three-decade career in the financial services industry, including leadership positions UBS and Merrill Lynch. Born and raised in the United States, her mother's roots are in Burtonport, County Donegal, Ireland, and have given her a deep interest in and appreciation of Irish culture. Lynch dedicates her time to philanthropic efforts on both sides of the Atlantic. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of UBS Americas Holding LLC and Eastman Kodak.

IAC's 2023 Spirit of Ireland Gala also features special appearances by the Center's longtime honorary chairs Gabriel Byrne and Liam Neeson, and a musical performance from the Irish Afro-Soul singer-songwriter Loah, a frequent IAC visiting artist and host of RTÉ's The Heart of Saturday Night. The Gala is chaired by IAC board member Robert J. McCann, a veteran Wall Street executive, Co-Chair of New Edge Capital Group, former President of UBS Americas, and a previous Spirit of Ireland Gala honoree.

The Irish Arts Center Spirit of Ireland Gala celebrates the tremendous success of the organization's first two years in its landmark new 21,700 square-foot building—a culmination of IAC's transformation into one of New York's most beloved multidisciplinary cultural institutions—and helps ensure IAC's sustainability and further growth. On the heels of its widely acclaimed American premiere of the Lyric Theatre, Belfast's large-scale musical Good Vibrations (June 14 – July 16, 2023), IAC just began a robust 2023-24 season. Upcoming programming includes major presentations such as the North American premiere of Mikel Murfi's The Mysterious Case of Kitsy Rainey, presented alongside his acclaimed The Man in the Woman's Shoes (IAC, 2015) and I Hear You and Rejoice (IAC, 2018), and completing his trilogy of works set in County Sligo (October 24–November 18); an encore presentation of Seán Curran Company and Darrah Carr Dance's collaborative Ceili (December 14–17); Women of Note, two concerts featuring women artists from the worlds of Irish trad, folk, and roots, joining their international counterparts (October 11–12); and much more.

About Irish Arts Center

Irish Arts Center, founded in 1972 and based in Hell's Kitchen, New York City, is a home for artists and audiences of all backgrounds who share a passion or appreciation for the evolving arts and culture of contemporary Ireland and Irish America. We present, develop, and celebrate work from established and emerging artists and cultural practitioners, providing audiences with emotionally and intellectually engaging experiences—fueled by collaboration, innovation, adventurousness, authenticity, and the celebration of our common humanity, in an environment of Irish hospitality. Steeped in grassroots traditions, we also provide community education programs and access to the arts for people of all ages and ethnic, racial and socioeconomic backgrounds. In an historic partnership of the people of Ireland and New York, Irish Arts Center recently opened a state-of-the-art new facility to support this mission for the 21st century.