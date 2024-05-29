Scarlett Strallen, Tony Yazbeck & More Join CLASSICS UP CLOSE: BERNSTEIN'S BROADWAY at CSC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Classic Stage Company has revealed additional performers for Classics Up Close: Bernstein’s Broadway, a benefit concert directed by Cara Akselrad. Classics Up Close will be held at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Sunday June 9 at 7pm.

Tabitha Lawing (Days of Wine and Roses), Scarlett Strallen (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and Tony Yazbeck (On The Town) join the previously announced company, which includes Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Nikki Renée Daniels (Company), Santino Fontana (CSC’s I Can Get It for You Wholesale) and Alysha Umphress (On The Town). Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) joins the concert as musical director. The evening will also feature an appearance by Jamie Bernstein.



Join Classic Stage Company for an evening of song, sharing the best of Leonard Bernstein’s music written for the Broadway stage. You’ll hear numbers from classics like On the Town, West Side Story, Wonderful Town, and Candide, all performed up close and personal in CSC’s intimate theater.

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.classicstage.org/bernstein/



Tickets for the benefit range from $100-500. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact giving@classicstage.org or call 212-677-4210 x18.

