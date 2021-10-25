Imani Jade Powers, Mary Chieffo, and Kathleen Chalfant Bring Ellie Pyle's HERETICS To New York

BESPOKE PLAYS - a bicoastal industry reading series - announces IMANI JADE POWERS (Wu-Tang: An American Saga) will be joined by MARY CHIEFFO (Star Trek: Discovery) and Kathleen Chalfant (Wit, For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday) in leading the first New York industry readings of HERETICS by ELLIE PYLE (Whiterock Cliff, Sources).

The readings will take place November 4th and 5th at 7pm at Ripley-Grier Studios (520 8th Ave) in Studio 10D. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required and seating is very limited. Light refreshments will be provided, and the reading will be followed by a short reception. Reservations can be made at BespokePlaysRSVP@gmail.com. Literary managers, artistic directors, and commercial producers are especially encouraged to join us for this production-ready piece.

Directed by DeLisa White (NYIT winner for Lights Narrow), the cast is completed by Ryan McCurdy, C.K. Allen, Daryl Lathon, and Mick Bleyer, with original music by McCurdy.



HERETICS tells the story of Magali, a 13th century noblewoman, raised to believe that she is a descendant of Mary Magdalene with a duty to carry on that sacred bloodline. She marries an aging Knight Templar for that purpose but at the wedding feast a troubadour captures her heart, igniting a passion play of faith and love that propels them toward an inevitable sacrifice and greater understanding of legacy. Classical in style and progressive in its point of view, this tapestry of historical heresies, sultry songs and witchcraft wisdom explores a violent and factional moment in history with haunting relevance today.

This will be the third New York reading from BESPOKE PLAYS, a bicoastal industry reading series produced by Christine Boylan and Ellie Pyle, in association with Ryan McCurdy and Mary Chieffo. They seek to create opportunities for exchange between Los Angeles and NYC for writers with diverse stories and worldviews using staged readings customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play. The direct intention is getting new plays published and programmed.