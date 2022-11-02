Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ian Lockwood's GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Returns To Union Hall This Friday!

The pageant returns with its 4th edition after search for love in Chicago.

Nov. 02, 2022  
Romance, mystery and a beauty pageant collide in Brooklyn comedian-and-pop-star Ian Lockwood's IAN LOCKWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT, coming to Union Hall on November 4th.

Ian is back on the hunt for love... but when a private eye is hired by his enemies, will Ian's greatest secret be exposed? And will this revelation be the end of the pageant?

"20 contestants compete to be pop-star-comedian Ian Lockwood's heterosexual girlfriend! With 4 rounds -- Gown & Age, Talent, Verisimilitude, and Emotional Support -- any of these beautiful women could be crowned Ian's Girlfriend.

The winner will reign as Ian's heterosexual girlfriend for one (1) year and receive a one (1) year supply of hot dogs from Jonathan's Crazy Hot Dogs*.

*One (1) year supply of hot dogs is defined as one thousand (1000) hot dogs and will be delivered in one shipment on January 1st, 2022. Buns not included."

Featuring contestants: Alex Murdoch, Asha Ward, Ashley Everhart, Bridgette Rizkalla, Chet Siegel, Claire Siemietkowski, Courtney O'Donnell, Jenny Gorelick, Maggie Crane, Meredith Dietz, Michelle Chan Bennett, Miranda Lensky, Sarah Lazarus, Sheria Mattis, & Sophie Zucker

Judges: Nico Carney, Ash Diggs, & John Hedrick

And special appearances from Wilfredo Diaz, MC Rat, & Zach Schiffman

Performance location: Union Hall, 702 Union St. Brooklyn, NY 11215
Performance dates: FRIDAY 11/4 @ 9:30 PM
Ticket Price: $10 advance, $15 at-door
Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207133&regid=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fian-lockwoods-girlfriend-pageant-tickets-440950012357?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




