Ian Lockwood's GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Returns To Union Hall This Friday!

Romance, mystery and a beauty pageant collide in Brooklyn comedian-and-pop-star Ian Lockwood's IAN LOCKWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT, coming to Union Hall on November 4th.



Ian is back on the hunt for love... but when a private eye is hired by his enemies, will Ian's greatest secret be exposed? And will this revelation be the end of the pageant?



"20 contestants compete to be pop-star-comedian Ian Lockwood's heterosexual girlfriend! With 4 rounds -- Gown & Age, Talent, Verisimilitude, and Emotional Support -- any of these beautiful women could be crowned Ian's Girlfriend.



The winner will reign as Ian's heterosexual girlfriend for one (1) year and receive a one (1) year supply of hot dogs from Jonathan's Crazy Hot Dogs*.



*One (1) year supply of hot dogs is defined as one thousand (1000) hot dogs and will be delivered in one shipment on January 1st, 2022. Buns not included."



Featuring contestants: Alex Murdoch, Asha Ward, Ashley Everhart, Bridgette Rizkalla, Chet Siegel, Claire Siemietkowski, Courtney O'Donnell, Jenny Gorelick, Maggie Crane, Meredith Dietz, Michelle Chan Bennett, Miranda Lensky, Sarah Lazarus, Sheria Mattis, & Sophie Zucker



Judges: Nico Carney, Ash Diggs, & John Hedrick



And special appearances from Wilfredo Diaz, MC Rat, & Zach Schiffman



Performance location: Union Hall, 702 Union St. Brooklyn, NY 11215

Performance dates: FRIDAY 11/4 @ 9:30 PM

Ticket Price: $10 advance, $15 at-door

Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207133®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fian-lockwoods-girlfriend-pageant-tickets-440950012357?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1