IT CAME FROM NEW YORK Returns to FRIGID New York's Gotham Storytelling Festival Next Week

The performance is  on Tuesday, November 7 at 7pm.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

“It Came From New York,” writer/performer and NYC native Michele Carlo’s long running  storytelling show about being from the city so many move (or wish they could move) to, returns to FRIGID New York’s Gotham Storytelling Festival on Tuesday, November 7 at 7pm, at FRIGID East Village signature space, UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009). 

Featuring a funny, fierce, and fabulous cast of favorites—one from each borough of NYC—and one “Token” transplant, “It Came From New York” celebrates both the native-born and transplant with true stories from Angel Yau (UCB Theater, AzN PoP!, Asian-American Film Thing), Annie Tan (RISK!, the Stories From The Stage, the Moth Radio Hour), Kelli Dunham (Moth Mainstage, Showtime's Penn & Teller Bulls**t, the Discovery Channel), Nanci Richards (The Moth, Ladies of Laughter, Joy's Comedy Corner on ABC's The View), Phyllis Bowdwin (Moth Mainstage, the Moth’s books Occasional Magic and All These Wonders), and Rebecca Stronger (STRONGERCircus, Story Collider live show and podcast).

“It Came From New York” is the brainchild of Michele Carlo (producer/host), whose stories have been featured on the Moth’s Mainstage, RISK!, NPR, Story Collider, Stories from the Stage, and national festivals and venues. She is also a former burlesque emcee (as Carmen Mofongo), sometime actor, and the author of the NYC-based memoir Fish Out of Agua: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks. 

It Came From New York will be performed as part of FRIGID New York’s Gotham Storytelling Festival on Tuesday, November 7, 7pm at UNDER St. Marks, 94 St. Marks Place, off First Avenue in New York City. F train to Second Avenue, #6 train to Astor Place, M15 Bus. No wheelchair access. In-person and livestreaming sliding scale ticket options available: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2273165®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frigid.nyc%2Fevent%2F6897%3A526%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Now in its twelfth year, the Gotham Storytelling Festival brings together diverse storytellers to do what they do best. Whether you’re looking to escape into someone else’s story, to commiserate with an artist, or laugh out loud, Gotham has something for you. This year’s festival was curated by storyteller Brad Lawrence.

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc




