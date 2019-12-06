IS THIS A ROOM Will Return to The Vineyard Theatre For Encore Engagement

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern have announced that Is This A Room - selected by The New York Times' Ben Brantley and Jesse Green for their respective Best Theatre of 2019 lists - will return to The Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street) for an encore engagement from December 20 - January 19.



Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern: "Tina Satter's astonishing Is This A Room has become one of the most talked about and in-demand productions in our theatre's history. Because of this, we have decided to resume performances at the soonest possible opportunity to provide audiences with 25 more chances to see the extraordinary work of this cast and creative team."



Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Tina Satter, stages the verbatim

FBI transcript of the interrogation of Reality Winner, who was accused of

leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S elections. *Editor's Note: Is This A Room should contain a capital "A"



The performance schedule for Is This A Room



Friday, December 20, 8pm

Saturday, December 21, 3pm/8pm

Sunday, December 22, 3pm



DARK December 23 - 25



Thursday, December 26, 7pm

Friday, December 27, 8pm

Saturday, December 28, 3pm/8pm

Sunday, December 29, 3pm/7pm

Monday, December 30, 7pm



DARK December 31 - January 1



Thursday, January 2, 7pm

Friday, January 3, 8pm

Saturday, January 4, 3pm/8pm

Sunday, January 5, 3pm/7pm

Monday, January 6, 7pm



DARK January 7 - January 13



Tuesday, January 14, 7pm

Wednesday, January 15, 7pm

Thursday, January 16, 7pm

Friday, January 17, 8pm

Saturday, January 18, 3pm/8pm

Sunday, January 19, 3pm



The Vineyard production features Becca Blackwell ("High Maintenance") as Unknown Male, Frank Boyd (Gatz) as Agent Garrick, Emily Davis (Seagull (Thinking of you)) as Reality Winner, and TL Thompson (Straight White Men) as Agent Taylor.



A true story, still unfolding. June 3, 2017. A 25-year-old former Air Force linguist named Reality Winner (Davis) is surprised at her home by the FBI, interrogated, and then charged with leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S elections. Reality remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence. The FBI transcript of her interrogation is the heart of Is This A Room, conceived as a play and directed by Obie Award-winner Tina Satter, in which an extraordinary human drama unfolds between the complex and witty Reality, and the agents who question her. As Reality's autonomy shrinks before her eyes, a simmering real-life thriller emerges, asking what it is to have honor in this American moment, and how the personal can reverberate globally.



Reality Winner has been in jail since the day depicted on stage. She is serving a more than five year sentence, the longest ever imposed in federal court for an unauthorized release of government information to the media.



The design team includes scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Since I Can Remember), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Undertaking), sound design by Lee Kinney ("Daddy") and Sanae Yamada, original music by Sanae Yamada (Moon Duo, Vive la Void), and puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos (In The Green).



Tickets are available at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling 212-353-0303.

Vineyard Theatre is an Off-Broadway theatre company dedicated to developing and producing bold new plays and musicals by both emerging and established artists. The theater is committed to creating an artistic home for daring and diverse artists and nurturing their unique voices. For over 35 years, the company has sought to produce work that challenges all of us to see ourselves and our world in new ways, and that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do.



The Vineyard's 2019-2020 productions include the New York premiere of Lucas Hnath's Dana H. directed by Les Waters in a co-production with Goodman Theatre and Center Theatre Group, and the world premiere of Tuvalu or, The Saddest Song, by Antoinette Nwandu, directed by Danya Taymor. All shows will be presented at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street). Memberships are now on sale for The Vineyard's 2019-2020 season and can be purchased online at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 212-353-0303.



Vineyard Theatre's leadership includes Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel.





