IS THIS A ROOM Will Add a Performance to the Final Week of its Engagement at The Vineyard Theatre

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern have announced that Is This A Room will add a performance to the final week of its encore engagement at the Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street). Originally announced for an encore engagement of 25 performances December 20 - January 19, the final 26th performance will be the evening of Sunday, January 19 at 7:00 pm.



Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Tina Satter, stages the verbatim FBI transcript of the interrogation of Reality Winner, who was accused of leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S elections.



The remaining performance schedule for Is This A Room



DARK January 7 - January 13



Tuesday, January 14, 7pm

Wednesday, January 15, 7pm

Thursday, January 16, 7pm

Friday, January 17, 8pm

Saturday, January 18, 3pm/8pm

Sunday, January 19, 3pm /*Added 7pm Performance



The Vineyard production features Becca Blackwell ("High Maintenance") as Unknown Male, Frank Boyd (Gatz) as Agent Garrick, Emily Davis (Seagull (Thinking of you)) as Reality Winner, and TL Thompson (Straight White Men) as Agent Taylor.



A true story, still unfolding. June 3, 2017. A 25-year-old former Air Force linguist named Reality Winner (Davis) is surprised at her home by the FBI, interrogated, and then charged with leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S elections. Reality remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence. The FBI transcript of her interrogation is the heart of Is This A Room, conceived as a play and directed by Obie Award-winner Tina Satter, in which an extraordinary human drama unfolds between the complex and witty Reality, and the agents who question her. As Reality's autonomy shrinks before her eyes, a simmering real-life thriller emerges, asking what it is to have honor in this American moment, and how the personal can reverberate globally.



Reality Winner has been in jail since the day depicted on stage. She is serving a more than five year sentence, the longest ever imposed in federal court for an unauthorized release of government information to the media.



The design team includes scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Since I Can Remember), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Undertaking), sound design by Lee Kinney ("Daddy") and Sanae Yamada, original music by Sanae Yamada (Moon Duo, Vive la Void), and puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos (In The Green).









Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You