INVASIVE SPECIES Extends for Five Performances at The Tank

Due to popular demand, five performances of Invasive Species, written by Maia Novi (Girls) and directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin (Circle Jerk), have been added to its limited run. Premiering on June 3 and originally set to close on June 11, Invasive Species will now run through Thursday June 29, 2023 at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018).

After Sunday June 11, audiences will have an opportunity to see Invasive Species on Tuesday June 13 at 7pm, Thursday June 15 at 7pm, Tuesday June 27 at 7pm, Wednesday June 28 at 9:30pm, and Thursday June 29 at 9:30pm at The Tank. Tickets begin at $35 and are now available at Click Here.

Invasive Species follows the upheavals of a young Latina acting student’s psyche as she navigates the challenges of fitting into the American entertainment industry as an immigrant artist. Written in response to the fierce debates around campus mental health policies at Yale, Invasive Species is a dramatic exploration of the pitfalls of being honest in a highly competitive environment, and the price of being true to yourself.

The cast of Invasive Species includes Maia Novi, Sam Gonzalez (Cuck, Cuck, Bull), Alexandra Maurice (love i awethu further), Julian Sanchez (Becky Nurse of Salem), and Raffaella Donatich (Daddy).

The creative team of Invasive Species features lighting design by Yichen Zhou (Furlough’s Paradise), sound design by Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen(Read to Me), and choreography by Beth Gill (Pitkin Grove). Max Mooney will serve as Stage Manager. Louisa Jacobson (“The Gilded Age”) is the Assistant Director and Amauta M. Firmino (Slave Play) is the Dramaturg.

Invasive Species is produced by Malena Grandio, Louisa Jacobson, Amauta M. Firmino, in association with Playhouse with co-producers One Whale’s Tale x Fair Labor Arts Fund.

ABOUT PLAYHOUSE

Playhouse, a non-disciplinary creative & production studio specialized in world building for a harmonious future. Based in New York and London, their purpose is to play with the magic of artists to show that everything is possible.

ABOUT THE TANK

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company’s home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

www.TheTankNYC.org