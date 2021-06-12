Hudson Warehouse Theater Company Announces its 18th Season

On Saturday, July 3rd, 2021, join Hudson Warehouse as they celebrate their 18th season with an announcement - the reveal of the company's new brand and name!

Why is Hudson Warehouse changing their brand and name? As New York City opens up after a long sixteen months, people are returning to live performances and to the theater they have missed so much. During the past year's "pandemic pause," Hudson Warehouse used that time to reflect on their place in the theater arts community. Hudson Warehouse has been around a long time and is well-established, but also felt invigorated by the changes around them and wanted to embrace those changes themselves.

Among the many changes include staff re-organization and expansion of the company with the goal of attracting artists from all diversities and backgrounds and inviting them to become company members. Hudson Warehouse's commitment to providing intimate, accessible, and innovative interpretations of the classics to the public in Riverside Park has only strengthened and evolved over the years. The new name and brand better reflects what the company does and communicates who they are as a classical theater company.

The public is invited to join the company on July 3rd, Saturday, 2021, at 4pm, to help launch their new season and the exciting reveal of their new brand and name. Celebrations will take place at their performance space behind The Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument at West 89th and Riverside Drive, in Riverside Park. (Rain date: July 4th at 4pm.)

The public will also get a chance to meet the cast from both their summer shows! The July show is "Love's Labour's Lost," an engaging production of William Shakespeare's comedy set in the 1920's, during the Spanish Flu period. This lively and apt setting also engages creative ways to wear masks.

The August show is the last installment of their four-part celebration of Alexandre Dumas. In 2017, Hudson Warehouse produced an original adaptation of "The Three Musketeers," followed by "The Three Musketeers: 20 Years Later," in 2018. In 2019, they followed- up with "The Man in the Iron Mask," concluding The D'Artagnan Romances. 2021, they proudly present Dumas's classic, "The Count of Monte Cristo." All adaptations are written by Executive Director Susane Lee and directed by Producing Artistic Director, Nicholas Martin-Smith.

"We are thrilled to bring theater back into the community this summer, "said Executive Artistic Director Susane Lee. "We are excited about sharing with the community how much our company has grown in the past year. We really used the time well and can't wait to start our 18th year with a bang and take our company to the next level. We now have a strong and very committed advisory board. We also have two Associate Artistic Directors, George K. Wells and Nathan Mattingly."

Ms. Lee continues, "We're lucky we work with amazing talent, both on our production team as well as our actors. We have a very exciting line-up for our audience. I think people will really enjoy our take on "Love's Labour's Lost," and I know people have been eagerly awaiting our fourth Alexandre Dumas installment!"

Hudson Warehouse is a nonprofit theater company that the New York Times recommended for its "intimate Shakespeare performances." Hudson Warehouse received a Proclamation from the City of New York for "strengthening our community with vibrant, relevant, and engaging outdoor theater for all." Hudson Warehouse has been nominated for six New York Innovative Theater Awards, including for best revival, costumes, and acting.

Hudson Warehouse is also the proud resident theater company of Goddard Riverside Community Center where they have been a vital part of developing and growing their community arts programming. Hudson Warehouse also produces a Veteran's Day Commemoration every fall and a full production in March for W.H.A.M. (Women History Artist Month) at Goddard Riverside's Bernie Wohl Arts Center.

Hudson Warehouse is also proud partners with New York City's Department of Corrections where they have taught acting classes and brought productions to inmates at Riker's and in the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx detention centers.

Partnering with Riverside Parks and Riverside Conservancy, not only does Hudson Warehouse produce three summer shows, but they also provide The Shakespeare Workout: Master classes in Acting, Voice, and Combat, three times a summer, taught by company artists, and provided free to the community.

Love's Labour's Lost: July 1 - 25, 2021

The Count of Monte Cristo: July 29 - August 22, 2021

All shows are Thursdays to Sundays at 6:30pm.

Performances are free, but they do pass a basket after the show so audiences can "pay what you can." Audience donations help pay for artists and production costs.