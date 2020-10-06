Houses On The Moon Theatre Company Honors Sachin Jain/G.H.A.R. During Live AMPLIFY 2020 Online Gala

The gala takes place Thursday evening, October 15, 2020 beginning at 6:00PM.

Houses on the Moon Theater Company/HOTM, the acclaimed New York based not-for-profit theatre company with a mission to "dispel ignorance and isolation through the theatrical amplification of unheard voices," will host their 8th Annual fundraiser "Amplify 2020," with an online event honoring the stories they've shared and the artists, partners, and communities who bring them to life on Thursday evening, October 15, 2020 beginning at 6:00PM.

Join Houses on the Moon at this pivotal moment in time to celebrate the tales that move us and experiences that connect us across time and place. The evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. will include featured performances, special guests, previews of HOTM's upcoming projects, and the presentation of the 2020 Mauricio Leyton Award to Sachin Jain and his organization G.H.A.R. (Gay Housing Assistance Resource).

Special Thanks to the Honorary Amplify 2020 Committee that includes Cheryl Wiesenfeld, Nelle Nugent, Erin Craig, David Rothenberg, Warren Adams, Ruth Zowader, and Beth Lenke.

Houses on the Moon's Board of Directors and Advisory Board includes, Jeffrey Rosenstock (Board Co-President), Jane Dubin (Board Co-President), Amy Gottlieb, Melissa Springs, Emily Weiner, R. Erin Craig, Jeremy Handelman, Jenny Paredes, Jeffrey Solomon, Jennifer Isaacson, Rashad Chambers, Warren Adams, Jamie deRoy, Dina Janis, Hal Luftig, Nelle Nugent, Lisa Rothe, David Rothenberg, Drew Tagliabue, and Cheryl Weisenfeld.

Tickets for the online event are FREE. A tax-deductable donation is encouraged to help support the works of the company. To RSVP, please visit www.housesonthemoon.org. A link will be sent with confirmation.

To learn more about event sponsorship levels, please contact ecordes@housesonthemoon.org. Come and celebrate this special evening that honors the history and works of Houses on the Moon as they begin their journey toward their 20th anniversary year.

