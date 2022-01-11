Happenstance Theater's BAROCOCO Comes to 59E59 Theaters Next Month

In this collaboratively devised ensemble work, the award-winning, DC-based company, Happenstance Theater portrays oblivious entitlement on the brink of extinction. BAROCOCO, loosely inspired by the book Last Letters: Prisons and Prisoners of the French Revolution (1987) by Olivier Blanc, takes a physical comedy dive into the late Baroque and flaunts 18th century finery, wigs, panniers, gestural styling, elaborate ornamentation and the excesses of Rococo. The show navigates the dangerous curves of manners and the Age of Enlightenment from the exquisite to the revolting. This charming and charismatic six-person ensemble exposes an indulgent aristocratic lifestyle and invites you to experience the charade - from parlor games to pantomime, from the exquisite to the revolting - in this delightful comedy of manners.

Featuring Mark Jaster, Caleb Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Gwen Grastorf, Sarah Olmsted Thomas and Alex Vernon.

The event takes place February 9 - March 6 at 59E59 Theaters - THEATER B, 59 East 59th Street, New York, NY.

TICKETS: General $40 59E59 Members: $30 First Look February 9 & 10: $25

ONLINE: https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/barococo-2022/