H.P.Lovecraft's THE WHISPERER IN THE DARKNESS Opens October 20

Before "The Twilight Zone," "The Outer Limits" and "The X-files"...there Was H.P. Lovecraft's 1930 cautionary novella "The Whisperer In Darkness!"

Torn from today's headlines, here is one man's desperate attempt to warn the world that we are not alone. From beyond the stars, these interstellar immigrants have come to enslave mankind...and they are already here living among us! Professor Albert Wilmarth has arrived at tonight's meeting of the NY Psychical Society to tell his tale about a missing colleague, Henry Akeley, a farmer in Northern Vermont, who had convinced Wilmarth that there are strange beings living in the remote woods on Dark Mountain...beings who are not of this world, but, sometimes, appear to be human. Now, Wilmarth has come to convince the rest of us that Akeley was not wrong.

Newly adapted by Radiotheatre in an entirely new multimedia format for its 11th Annual H.P.Lovecraft Festival and 18th Annual Halloween Fest, "THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS" includes a great cast, original orchestral score and award-winning sound design. Just bring your imagination!

Entering its 19th year, RADIOTHEATRE has since produced over 90 live stage productions in NYC and USA tours and has been nominated for a DRAMA DESK AWARD and has won 5 NY Innovative Theater awards, 16 noms, 5 yrs Best Performance Art and 3 noms for Rondo Hatton International Horror Awards. RT also produces the critically-acclaimed Annual Edgar Allan Poe Festivals in NYC for the past 10 years and has produced 10 best selling albums of live recordings, as well as, a feature length video film.

RADIOTHEATRE is self-funded and takes pride in its mission to produce a unique quality show at a low ticket price...which is one reason why it has been called, "the peoples' theatre" several times in the press.

RADIOTHEATRE does NOT produce authentic re-creations of old time radio shows ...rather, the company is inspired by the artistry created during the Golden Years of Radio when SOUND was king and STORYTELLING, along with great voices, music and sound effects, as well as, the imaginations of its audiences, were the primary ingredients used to provide a memorable theatrical experience. It's not much different than the earliest form of theatre...telling tales around a campfire in the dark where all of one's attention is focused upon the Narrator. However, we do like to add a few 21st Century touches such as fully scored orchestral soundtracks using a unique software designed for Hollywood movies, so that Radiotheatre delivers a monumental sound design unlike anything on any stage anywhere. Plus, a plethora of aural and visual FX, too!

As for content, RADIOTHEATRE draws its inspiration from genres such as Suspense, Horror, Science Fiction and Crime... all genres which have been thoroughly mined and exploited by Literature, Cinema and TV, but, generally ignored or spoofed in the Theatre world. Combining a unique presentation with non-traditional content makes RADIOTHEATRE a singular theatre company creating modern, innovative stage works.

