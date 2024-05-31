HAPPY FALL: A QUEER STUNT SPECTACULAR Featuring Stunts & Performances by Queer Artists Set for August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rogue Artists Ensemble will join forces with the Los Angeles LGBT Center and the Contemporary American Theater Festival to produce the world premiere of Happy Fall: A Queer Stunt Spectacular, written by Lisa Sanaye Dring in collaboration with Rogue Artists Ensemble and directed by Sean Cawelti. Previews will begin August 10 at the Renberg Theatre in the Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center, with opening night set for August 17.



Happy Fall: A Queer Stunt Spectacular follows the professional and romantic rise and fall of two queer, closeted stuntmen in the Hollywood world of faux masculinity, bringing the intoxication of film trickery and its toll on the body and psyche to center stage through life-size and miniature puppetry, live video, cinematic illusions and heart-pumping physical acts. Based on true-life stories and direct testimonies, this exuberant production is a joyful tribute to the resiliency of the LGBTQIA+ community. Happy Fall illuminates issues of racial and cultural identity in the industry and uncovers the real price of a love story, unmasking the importance — and danger — of being true to oneself.



Tickets for Happy Fall: A Queer Stunt Spectacular are now available at bit.ly/happyfall24. Watch for more details, coming soon.

