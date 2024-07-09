Grace Aki's TO FREE A MOCKINGBIRD To Play One Night Only Fundraiser Performance At SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grace Aki's solo play To Free a Mockingbird will have a one-night-only benefit performance at New York City's SOHO PLAYHOUSE on July 22nd, 2024 at 7 pm.

Tickets are available via SohoPlayhouse.com. This one-night-only benefit will raise funds for Mockingbird's upcoming International Edinburgh Fringe Festival run in August.

Soho Playhouse is the iconic Off-Broadway theatre for local and International Artists like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hannah Gadsby, Sam Morrison, and more. Soho Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street New York, NY 10013.

To Free a Mockingbird will have its international debut this summer at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world's largest performance arts festival. The production will play a full run at The Royal Scots Club (29-31 Abercromby Pl, Edinburgh EH3 6QE, UK) from August 5 to August 24.

Following her Best Actor Win at SheNYC, and recent industry performance hosted by KGM Theatricals, Aki will make her acting and playwriting international debut at the Fringe. To Free a Mockingbird won the AUDIENCE CHOICE award at ATL Fringe in 2021 and was voted a Theater Best Bets by ARTS ATL. Aki was nominated for Broadway World's Best Actor and Best Play Off Off Broadway in 2022.

About to To Free a Mockingbird

To Free a Mockingbird is a play combining storytelling and stand-up. The story of a family's journey from Japan through the American South. A solo work with family secrets and lessons on how our stories get told. To Free A Mockingbird is a vulnerable and daring piece, filled with effortless humor and honesty. This is her story and maybe yours as well. After all, generational trauma is…funny. She's here to rebuild and tear down the past, brick by brick.

Run Time: 75 min.

Tickets are available via SohoPlayhouse.com.

Photo credit: Marc J Franklin

