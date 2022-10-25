Gingold Theatrical Group to Present A SCINTILLATING SHAW PARTY Featuring a Discussion of CANDIDA
The event will take place on November 7 and feature James Armstrong, author, Professor at Baruch, Marymount, & City College, and Shaw scholar, and more.
Gingold Theatrical Group will continue GTG's 17th Season with their annual special evenings of community events that embrace human rights and free speech. All of GTG's programs, inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, are designed to provoke peaceful discussion and activism.
"To complement our production of Shaw's rarely seen romantic comedy, Candida, GTG will bring you an international team of actors, directors, scholars, and historians to explore the distinctly Shavian issues addressed in this play and how they relate to our lives in the present," said director David Staller. "Though it's not necessary to have seen our production we strongly recommend it-not only as a reference, but for the entertainment value of a play you may have never seen!"
The event will take place on November 7.
Tickets for this special event are free, with advance reservations required. To reserve a ticket, visit tinyurl.com/ShawTalk.
Participants in the event will include Fareeda Ahmed, NYC-based writer and actress; James Armstrong, author, Professor at Baruch, Marymount, & City College, and Shaw scholar; Ellen Dolgin, Shaw scholar, Profession of Theatre at Dominican University; Christopher Finan, Executive Director at The National Coalition Against Censorship; Andrew Flescher, author, Professor at Suny Stony Brook, and Shaw scholar; Kathleen Masterson, librettist and GTG Board Member; Martin Meisel, author, Shaw scholar, and renowned award-winning author of Shaw and the 19th-Century Theatre; Charlotte Moore, Artistic Director of the Irish Repertory Theatre; Sophie Sagan-Gutherz, playwright; Marcus Scott, playwright; and Avanthika Srinivasan, star of Candida.
Directed by David Staller, GTG's production of George Bernard Shaw's Candida began previews on October 5, 2022, at Theatre Two in Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036). Candida opens tonight, Tuesday October 25, for a run through November 19, 2022. Tickets begin at $66.50 and are on sale now.
ABOUT GINGOLD THEATRICAL GROUP
Gingold Theatrical Group creates theater that supports human rights, freedom of speech, and individual liberty using the work of George Bernard Shaw as our guide. All of GTG's programs are inspired by Shaw's humanitarian values. Through full productions, staged readings, new play development, and inner-city educational programs, GTG brings Shavian precepts to audiences and artists across New York, encouraging individuals to breathe Shaw's humanist ideals into their contributions for the future. Shaw created plays to inspire peaceful discussion and activism and that is what GTG aims to accomplish. GTG's past productions include Man and Superman (2012), You Never Can Tell (2013), Major Barbara (2014), Widowers' Houses (2016), Heartbreak House (2018), Caesar & Cleopatra (2019) and Mrs. Warren's Profession (2021).
Founded in 2006 by David Staller, GTG has carved a permanent niche for the work of George Bernard Shaw within the social and cultural life of New York City, and, through the Project Shaw reading series, made history in 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). GTG brings together performers, critics, students, academics and the general public with the opportunity to explore and perform theatrical work inspired by the humanitarian and activist values that Shaw championed. All comedies, these plays boldly exhibit the insight, wit, passion and all-encompassing socio-political focus that distinguished Shaw as one of the most inventive and incisive writers of all time.
Through performances, symposiums, new play development, and outreach, as well as through our discussion groups and partnerships with schools including SUNY Stony Brook, Regis, the De La Salle Academy, and The Broome Street Academy, GTG has helped spark a renewed interest in Shaw across the country, and a bold interest in theater as activism. Young people are particularly inspired by Shaw's invocation to challenge the strictures society imposes, to embrace the power of the individual, to make bold personal choices and to take responsibility for these choices. GTG's new play development lab, Speakers' Corner, created to support playwrights inspired by Shaw's ideals, is now in its second cycle. Through monthly prompts and feedback, writers develop work inspired by or in response to a specific Shaw text. Plays developed through Speakers' Corner will be nurtured in workshops and readings with the expectation that GTG will publish or produce them. GTG encourages all people to rejoice in the possibilities of the future. All of GTG's programming is designed to inspire lively discussion and peaceful activism with issues related to human rights, the freedom of speech, and individual liberty. This was the purpose behind all of Shaw's work and why GTG chose him as the guide toward helping create a more tolerant and inclusive world through the exploration of the Arts.
October 25, 2022
