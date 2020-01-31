Gingold Theatrical Group Announces The Honorees For The 2020 Golden Shamrock Gala

Gingold Theatrical Group (David Staller, Artistic Director) is proud to announce the 2020 Golden Shamrock Gala will be held on Monday, March 16 at Robert Restaurant atop the Museum of Arts & Design at Columbus Circle, and will honor humanitarians and award-winning actors Maryann Plunkett & Jay O. Sanders; and Ethan E. Litwin, a tireless supporter of the arts in New York and longtime member of the GTG Board.



This year's gala will be geared toward raising funds for GTG's full production of Shaw's high-action swashbuckling comedy The Devil's Disciple, which will run at New York's Theatre Row this fall.



The 2020 Gala will transport attendees to a 1930s deco nightclub with a live dance orchestra led by Dan Levinson! Performers for the gala will include Brenda Braxton and Aaron Weinstein with more to be announced. Guests are asked to dress in their best black and white!



Held each year on or near St. Patrick's Day in honor of Shaw's Irish heritage, GTG's Golden Shamrock Gala is a festive and fabulous celebration of all that GTG does. Featuring a sparkling cocktail hour and a festive Irish dinner, a silent auction with lots that have will include rare collectibles, Broadway tickets, spa vouchers, fine wines, extremely rare Shaviana, and more, with a musical program by some of New York's finest performers, the Golden Shamrock Gala is an event not to be missed.



GTG's Golden Shamrock Award is given annually to celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw's fiercely activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients of the Golden Shamrock Gala Award include Tom Viola, Martha Plimpton, Tyne Daly, Kate Mulgrew, Kenneth Lonergan, Charles Busch, Judith Ivey, Robert Osborne, Terrence McNally and Brian Murray.



"This year we have three wonderfully compelling honorees. Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders, one of the New York Theatre community's golden couples, are both award winning actors of stage and screen, and have demonstrated throughout their long careers unparalleled excellence. Ethan E. Litwin, long a member of the GTG Board of Directors, is partner at Constantine Cannon LLP where he specializes in antitrust litigation, and currently represents the Writers Guild of America in its lawsuit against the major Hollywood talent agencies. These three will be honored for their Artistic and Cultural Contribution to Society," said Mr. Staller.



Maryann Plunkett is a Tony, Obie, & Drama Desk Award-winning actress. She's toured Europe, China, and Australia with Richard Nelson's trilogy The Gabriel Family Plays which first premiered at NY's Public Theatre and was televised on PBS. Prior to that she spent five years with Nelson's tetralogy The Apple Family Plays also at the Public, on tour, also televised on PBS and was recently seen at the Public in Nelson's newest play The Michaels. Broadway credits include Agnes of God, Sunday in the Park with George, Me and My Girl (Tony Award), The Crucible, St. Joan, A Man for All Seasons; Off-Broadway: Juno & the Paycock and Plough in the Stars (Irish Rep O'Casey Festival), The Lucky Ones (Lortel Award nominee), Aristocrats, Rodney's Wife, Shakespeare, Chekhov, Shaw, Theater of War. TV/film: "Manifest" "Chicago Med," "Bull," "House of Cards," "The Knick," "Om City," Fairhaven, The Family Fang, MAD, Youth in Oregon, Blue Valentine as well as the current releases "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" opposite Tom Hanks and Greta Gerwig's "Little Women." Maryann is proud member of SAG/AFTRA & Actor's Equity Association.



Jay O. Sanders's acting credits include Girl from the North Country (Broadway), Uncle Vanya (2019 Drama Desk Award, Hunter Theater Project), Cyrano (Guthrie), The Michaels, Gabriels, and Apples (written and directed by Richard Nelson, Public Theater, European & World Tours), Stuff Happens (Public), and a long list of Shakespeare. Television: "Manhunt: Deadly Games," "Sneaky Pete," "The Sinner" (Season II), "True Detective." Film: Revolutionary Road, The Day After Tomorrow, JFK, Edge of Darkness, Angels in the Outfield, Glory, Tumbleweeds. Author: A World in Common, an actor's diary. Playwright: Unexplored Interior. He is also a prolific narrator of documentary films.



Ethan E. Litwin is a partner at Constantine Cannon LLP, where he specializes in antitrust litigation. Ethan currently represents the Writers Guild of America in its lawsuit against the major Hollywood talent agencies, Afilias in its arbitration with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), and consumers and other end payors in their class action against Allergan and other pharmaceutical companies for anticompetitive conduct regarding the Alzheimer's drug Namenda. A frequent author and speaker on a range of antitrust issues, Ethan has been recognized as a leading antitrust attorney in the United States by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, Global Competition Review, The Practicing Law Company, Ethisphere, and SuperLawyers. Ethan received his undergraduate degree from Duke University and his law degree from Georgetown University, where he was the CPP editor-in-chief of The Georgetown Law Journal and won The National White Collar Mock Trial Competition.



Single tickets are available from $250, and tables of 10 are available from $3500 (including a cornucopia of perks). Tickets may be purchased by contacting the Gingold office 212-355-7823 or info@gingoldgroup.org.





