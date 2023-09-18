Ghostlight Players Perform DOUBT: A Parable This Month

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, Doubt: A Parable, kicks off Ghostlight Players 2023-2024 Season. Directed by Mimi McCann (Crimes of the Heart), Doubt will be presented two weekends September 21-30 at Hemsley Hall (4 Arthur Kill Road) the Parish House for the Church of St. Andrew.



Doubt is a powerful and thought-provoking play written by American playwright/screenwriter John Patrick Shanley (“Moonstruck”). Originally produced by Manhattan Theatre Club in 2004, Doubt went on to win numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play.

Ghostlight's cast features Diane Fisher-Flores as Sister Aloysius, John Griffin as Father Flynn, B. Kiko Charles as Mrs. Muller, Carrie Ellman-Larsen as Sister James.

Set in the fictional St. Nicholas Church School in the Bronx, New York, in 1964, Doubt revolves around the moral and ethical dilemmas faced by Sister Aloysius, the school's strict and traditional principal, when she becomes suspicious of Father Flynn, a charismatic and progressive priest.

“Although Doubt was written almost 20 years ago, it is just as prescient today,” said director Mimi McCann. “Indeed, the award winning 2015 movie “Spotlight” and a New York Times article written as recently as yesterday address the same issue of child sex abuse in the Catholic Church as does this play. However, even though this upsetting subject is an underlying topic, it is not the main theme. How self-righteous certainty and intolerance can destroy lives is the real issue here. As the author, John Patrick Shanley points out so eloquently, doubt is a good thing. We should embrace it and I hope our audiences leave with doubt.”

Doubt is designed by Jeff Westby (set), Scaramouche (costumes) and Nick Diaz (lighting). Will Simancas is production stage manager.

Performance times are Thursday, September 21 and 28, Friday, September 22 and 29, Saturday, September 23 and 30 at 8:00 p.m. and matinee Sunday, September 24 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $27 and $23 (seniors and students).