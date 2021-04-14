Get $10 tix to A Letter To Harvey Milk!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Benefit Presentation of the Hit Off-Broadway Musical!

Apr. 14, 2021  
A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK ran Off-Broadway for 6 months in 2018. Members of the original cast have reunited for an online benefit presentation of the hit musical which streams from April 22 through 25, 2021. Money raised will benefit The Actors Fund and HIAS.

San Francisco. 1986. When Harry fulfills a writing assignment to compose a letter to someone from his past who's dead, he writes not to his late wife Frannie but Harvey Milk, the first openly gay political leader in California. Barbara, his writing teacher, is stunned. Harry's letter sets off a series of life-changing events that neither could have foreseen. With its soaring score and deeply-felt, surprisingly funny lyrics, this musical deals with issues of friendship and loss, the grip of the past, and the hard-won acceptance set in motion by the most unexpected people.

LIVESTREAM DETAILS
The Livestream begins on Thursday, April 22 at 7PM with access to the presentation, along with on demand access to the show through the rest of the weekend. Access to the stream expires on Sunday, April 25 at 11:59PM.

ABOUT THE TEAM
Starring Adam Heller, Julia Knitel, Cheryl Stern
along with Michael Bartoli, Jeremy Greenbaum, Aury Krebs & Ravi Roth.

Lyrics by Ellen M. Schwartz | Additional lyrics by Cheryl Stern | Music by Laura I. Kramer | Book by Jerry James, Laura I. Kramer, Ellen M. Schwartz, and Cheryl Stern | Based on the short story by Lesléa Newman | Orchestrations by Ned Paul Ginsburg | Music direction by Jeffrey Lodin | Direction by Evan Pappas

Get tickets starting at $10

Click HERE to purchase tickets


