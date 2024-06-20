GHOST OF JOHN McCAIN Announces Official Opening Night At Off-Broadway's Soho Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Quixote Productions has announced that the world premiere production of the heroic new musical comedy, Ghost of John McCain will begin performances at the Soho Playhouse on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, ahead of its official opening on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. The limited engagement will run through Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

With a book by Scott Elmegreen, music and lyrics by Drew Fornarola, and direction by Catie Davis, Ghost of John McCain thrusts the late Senator into an afterlife he never expected when he finds that “heaven” is inside Trump's brain. There, he encounters a "Greek Chorus" of iconic figures, including Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Peron, Teddy Roosevelt, Robert Jordan, and Lindsey Graham, who rebel against the former President's relentless demands for affirmation. An uproarious exploration of power, rivalry, and the human condition, Ghost of John McCain is the ticket we need during the election cycle from hell. Ghost of John McCain was co-conceived by McCain's first chief of staff and the late Arizona Attorney General, Grant Woods, eulogist at McCain's service along with President Biden.

The complete cast and creative team will be announced soon. Tickets are now available for purchase at www.sohoplayhouse.com or by phone at (212) 692-1555 beginning at 3pm each day.

Quixote Productions brought the impactful ¡Americano! to Off Broadway's New World Stages in 2022.

