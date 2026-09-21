GAYDAR OFFENSIVE One-Act Festival Now Accepting Submissions

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Against the Wall Productions has announced the 2027 Inaugural of the GayDar Offensive One-Act Playwriting Festival set for June 2027 with risky, provocative and raw one-act plays from gay and queer playwrights based in New York City. The festival is on the search for the most provocative, risky, rule breaking and raw one act scripts from gay and queer playwrights that is no more than 60 pages. Each playwright may submit no more than two scripts.

The criteria for each submission, which needs to be in one pdf package, include Name of play, Playwright name, Playwright bio, Any other artists attached to project, Synopsis, Character Breakdown, Master Script, Social media handles

Six to twelve scripts will be selected for this festival, depending on length of one-act, and each playwright will also act as a co-producer with curator, B.Michael Peterson. The festival does not charge a submission or participation fee. The co-producer will be responsible for rehearsal space, casting, supplying a director and be in charge of their own budget. Against the Wall Productions will provide a tech time slot for each show with a technical director and performance space during the festival. They will also provide marketing on their social media and other advertising, but each show is responsible for promoting their show to their own networks. Each co-producer will receive 40% of each ticket sold.

'In a world of cancel culture and being politically correct, it is important for playwrights in our community to show how we have learned from the mistakes from previous generations while taking a part issues and themes in our community to reconstruct those ideologies into thought provoking live theater performances' says Peterson on the goal for GayDar Offensive Festival.

NYC-based gay and queer playwrights interested in submitting to this festival should submit their package to againstthewall.nyc@gmail.com with "GAYDAR FESTIVAL" in the subject line. Playwrights must live in NYC, Follow our Instagram page @atw.productions for future updates and announcements, Scripts must be unpublished and unproduced at the time of the festival and Scripts selected will be contacted by the end of January 2027

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 18 Hrs 55 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming