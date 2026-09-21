GAYDAR OFFENSIVE One-Act Festival Now Accepting Submissions
Against the Wall Productions will curate the festival with B.Michael Peterson, selecting scripts no longer than 60 pages.
Against the Wall Productions has announced the 2027 Inaugural of the GayDar Offensive One-Act Playwriting Festival set for June 2027 with risky, provocative and raw one-act plays from gay and queer playwrights based in New York City. The festival is on the search for the most provocative, risky, rule breaking and raw one act scripts from gay and queer playwrights that is no more than 60 pages. Each playwright may submit no more than two scripts.
The criteria for each submission, which needs to be in one pdf package, include Name of play, Playwright name, Playwright bio, Any other artists attached to project, Synopsis, Character Breakdown, Master Script, Social media handles
Six to twelve scripts will be selected for this festival, depending on length of one-act, and each playwright will also act as a co-producer with curator, B.Michael Peterson. The festival does not charge a submission or participation fee. The co-producer will be responsible for rehearsal space, casting, supplying a director and be in charge of their own budget. Against the Wall Productions will provide a tech time slot for each show with a technical director and performance space during the festival. They will also provide marketing on their social media and other advertising, but each show is responsible for promoting their show to their own networks. Each co-producer will receive 40% of each ticket sold.
'In a world of cancel culture and being politically correct, it is important for playwrights in our community to show how we have learned from the mistakes from previous generations while taking a part issues and themes in our community to reconstruct those ideologies into thought provoking live theater performances' says Peterson on the goal for GayDar Offensive Festival.
NYC-based gay and queer playwrights interested in submitting to this festival should submit their package to againstthewall.nyc@gmail.com with "GAYDAR FESTIVAL" in the subject line. Playwrights must live in NYC, Follow our Instagram page @atw.productions for future updates and announcements, Scripts must be unpublished and unproduced at the time of the festival and Scripts selected will be contacted by the end of January 2027
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