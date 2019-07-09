Full Cast & Creative Team Announced For ROUND WENT THE WHEEL

ROUND WENT THE WHEEL, a new play written by Frank Ceruzzi and directed by Janet Bentley, will have its world premiere this summer as an Official Selection the 2019 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival at the Lion Theatre at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036). The performances are Tuesday, August 13 at 5pm, Wednesday, August 14 at 8pm, and Saturday, August 17 at 5pm.

The talented, generation spanning cast is made up of Victor Chen (Dake), Oriah Elgrabli (Girl), Coltrane Gilman (Boy), Michael Gnat* (Anton), Rafael Jordan* (David), Moira McAuliffe (Katherine), Marie Eléna O'Brien* (Marta), and Christina Toth (Eloise). *Designated actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The designers include Janet Bentley (Sound), Andy Evan Cohen (Sound/Projection), Daniel Patrick Hogan (Set and Properties), and Michael Schulz (Lighting). Adam Sherwin is the Production Stage Manager.

In ROUND WENT THE WHEEL, technology and progress, once the beacons of civilization, bring the world to the brink of disaster. Now a new regime needs to dream it all up again: the children.

The 90-minute dystopian play, an Equity Showcase Production, is one of only 18 plays selected for the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival 2019, a curated festival which takes a fresh approach to the theatre festival model as it helps playwrights successfully self-produce. The result is a top quality production of their premiere work in NYC's most selective festival. The New York Times pick of top 15 festivals to see, Broadway Bound runs July 30 to August 25, with multiple performances daily.

Frank Ceruzzi (Writer/Producer) co-wrote the book and lyrics to WIKIMUSICAL, which was an Official Selection of the 2014 New York Musical Theatre Festival (Book & Lyrics by Frank Ceruzzi and Blake J. Harris; Music by Trent Jeffords). In 2016, WIKIMUSICAL won Second Prize in New Musical Inc.'s "Search for New Musicals". Frank currently teaches English at Scarsdale High School, where he specializes in creative writing and American drama.

Janet Bentley (Director) holds an MFA in dramaturgy from the University of Iowa and a BA in theatre from the University of South Florida. Select directing credits include: The Waiting Room (Ashtar Theatre, Ramallah, Palestine), The Dark and Our Fantasia by John Patrick Shanley (Nylon Fusion), Brooklyn (Cain's Adventure) by Mario Fratti (Theatre for the New City), Basement by Michael Hagins (Roly Poly Productions), Abu Casem's Slippers by August Strindberg (Strindberg Rep), After Tartuffe by Judy Klass (Wild Project), and The Pillowman by Martin McDonagh (Surfside Players, Cocoa, FL). For complete CV & bio, please visit www.rolypolyproductions.com

Tickets for ROUND WENT THE WHEEL are $27.25 and can be purchased online through Telecharge.com or by visiting https://www.broadwayboundfestival.com/book-online

For more information on the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, please visit: www.broadwayboundfestival.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You