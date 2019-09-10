Full Cast Announced for The New Group's ONE IN TWO

The New Group announces full casting for Donja R. Love's one in two, featuring Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler and Edward Mawere. Directed by Stevie Walker-Web, one in two begins performances November 19 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, December 10. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through January 12 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Three young men. One of them will be chosen. They will tell 'his' story. A story they're forced to tell over and over again about his new reality and how he lives with it - until he can't. With riveting simplicity and theatricality, Donja R. Love (Sugar in Our Wounds, Fireflies) turns his emotionally frank and lyrical voice to an intimate story that is shared by many. one in two is a play about what theater can do, and what it means to not be alone. Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain't No Mo') directs this world premiere for The New Group.

one in two features Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler and Edward Mawere. This production will include Scenic Design by Arnulfo Maldonato, Costume Design by Andy Jean and Lighting Design by Cha See, with Sound Designer to be announced. Casting is by Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Jakob W. Plummer.

The New Group's 25th Anniversary season commences in Fall 2019 with Cyrano, adapted by Erica Schmidt from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National, lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman, directed by Erica Schmidt, with Ritchie Coster, Josh A. Dawson, Peter Dinklage, Hillary Fisher, Josh Franklin, Christopher Gurr, Blake Jenner, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Nehal Joshi, Grace McLean, Erika Olson and Scott Stangland (begins October 11 at The Daryl Roth Theatre). Following this production of Donja R. Love's one in two, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, the season continues at The Pershing Square Signature Center with Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, the world premiere of a new musical with book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, choreography by Kelly Devine, directed by Scott Elliott, with Duncan Sheik to be featured alongside the actors playing Bob, Carol, Ted and Alice (Winter 2020; casting to be announced); and the world premiere of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY, by Thomas Bradshaw from the Chekhov, directed by Scott Elliott (Spring 2020; casting to be announced).

Subscriptions and Patron Ensemble memberships for The New Group's 2019/20 season available now. For more, visit TheNewGroup.org or call 917-935-4242. Tickets for one in two are on sale now. Tickets start at $40. General playing schedule: Tuesday through Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 2:00pm & 8:00pm and Sunday at 2:00pm, with Wednesday matinees at 2:00pm on November 27, December 18 & January 8; and Sunday evening performances at 6:00pm on November 24, and 7:30pm on December 1, December 15, December 22, December 29 and January 5.

Through a number of initiatives, The New Group is committed to expanding access to productions in the company's 2019/20 season. For one in two there will be an Open Caption Performance on Saturday, December 14 at 2:00pm and an Audio Described Performance on Sunday, December 15 at 2:00pm. For more information about accessible performances visit TheNewGroup.org/Accessibility.

The New Group has partnered with the National Queer Theater for community engagement and outreach initiatives surrounding the production of one in two with the support of Gilead Sciences. National Queer Theater fosters and supports LGBTQ communities through social justice in the performing arts. Learn more about their work at NationalQueerTheater.org.





