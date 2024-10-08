Full Cast Announced For Oud Player On The Tel At HERE Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The complete cast has been announced for the upcoming World Premiere of Oud Player on the Tel, a new controversial play by absurdist playwright and philosopher Tom Block. Directed by Jesica Garrou, the production will run for 3-weeks at HERE Arts Center from November 8-24, 2024.

This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison and is produced by the International Human Rights Art Movement.

Set against the backdrop of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Oud Player on the Tel follows the story of Amir (Mark J. Quiles), a Palestinian olive farmer, who befriends Melke (Mark Peters), the patriarch of a newly arrived Jewish refugee family in 1947. As the founding of Israel unfolds, the two families become entangled in friendship, rivalry, and love, highlighting the tragic absurdity of a conflict that has spanned 75 years. The play's surrealist style, underscored by live oud music (Rachid Halihal), draws inspiration from Fiddler on the Roof, providing a poignant yet darkly comedic exploration of the pursuit of coexistence.

Leading the cast is Mark J. Quiles as Amir, the Palestinian olive farmer, with Mark Peters portraying Melke, the patriarch of the Jewish refugee family. Isaiah Stavchansky takes on the role of Moritz, with Hari Bhaskar as Mahmud. Inji El Gammal stars as Fatima, while Jennifer G. R. Tulchin plays Shoshana, and Maya Koshaba portrays Rashida. Gary Brintz joins as the male understudy, and Hala Shah serves as both swing and choreographer. With an original score performed live on the oud by Rachid Halihal, Oud Player on the Tel invites audiences to reflect on the absurdity and humanity behind one of the world's most enduring conflicts.

The creative team is being led by Jesica Garrou as Director, supported by A. Kasper as Stage Manager, Richie Ouellette as the Scenic Designer, Lights Designed by Riva Fairhall, and Costume Design from Cathy Small. Oud Player On the Tel is a Kitty Williams Co-Production in tandem with the International Human Rights Art Movement, a not-for-profit committed to amplifying critical voices from artists around the world.

Fifteen performances will take place at HERE, located at 145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013 (enter on Dominick, 1 block south of Spring). The run time is approximately 90mins, and has various start time. Tickets range from $35 to $150 and are available now at www.here.org.

For more information, visit the official production website or follow on social media or facebook for ticket discounts, updates, and info.

