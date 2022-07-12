Fulbright-Recipient Actor Edu Díaz To Debut In New York With FANTASTIC MR. S

Canarian actor and producer Edu Díaz will premiere Fantastic Mr. S on October 27 at the United Solo Festival in New York City, the largest in the world for one-person shows.

Magical realism, sci-fi, and expressionism come together in Fantastic Mr. S to tell the accidental adventure of Simón Santacruz, an antihero in self-destruction fleeing from a disturbing island of shadows.

Fantastic Mr. S began to take shape in 2019 at the Susan Batson Studio when Edu won the Fulbright grant in performing arts. In 2021, the pandemic led to its innovative development via Zoom from a garage turned into a theater in Tenerife (Canary Islands, Spain).

The time in Tenerife was fundamental; the play unfolds in a distorted version of the island inspired by Canarian-based artists: infinite horizons by María Belén Morales (Edu's grandmother), surreal dragon trees by Óscar Domínguez, or Carmen Cólogan's bright landscapes have influenced the imaginative universe of Fantastic Mr. S.

Edu Díaz will debut Off-Broadway with a show produced by Susan Batson and directed by Carl Ford, masters of luminaires such as Nicole Kidman, Juliette Binoche, and Lady Gaga. Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport is the production coach.

Fantastic Mr. S will premiere on October 27 (7 PM) at the United Solo Festival (Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St, New York). Limited tickets are now on sale at FantasticMrS.com

Edu Díaz (Tenerife, 1983) is an actor, theater producer, and marketing and communications expert. He produced several plays in Spain and has performed in theater and films such as 'Smoking Club (129 rules)' and 'Third Week.' In 2019 he received the Fulbright grant, and in 2021, the Extraordinary Abilities visa from the US government. www.edudiaz.com