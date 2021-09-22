Frigid New York and Something from Abroad to Present CABARET: A NIGHT WITH THE DEAD

The iconic FRIGID New York in collaboration with Something from Abroad a theatre company founded and run by Latinx women and proud immigrants will present Cabaret: A Night with the Dead, a tribute to our loved ones. The performances will take place at the Kraine Theater on Oct 30th, 31st, and Nov 1st at 7 pm and will also be available for live streaming.



This production is a celebration of the Mexican Holiday Day of the Dead and would bring together traditions, poetry, stories, and music in a variety show form. The stage will feature a traditional ofrenda or altar to the loved ones who have passed away. The audience will become part of the experience, they will be able to participate with the artists on the ofrenda enjoying some of the offerings to the dead such as Mexican hot chocolate and pan de muerto.



The performances will consist of a group of artists dedicating their art form to a loved one that has passed away. Each artist will share a little information about their loved one and will add their photo and an object that represents something they loved to the ofrenda.



The artistic lineup includes Silvana González, Caroli Nolasco, Lorena Marín, Regina Carregha, Fernanda Incera, Paloma de Vega, Regina Romero, Lorena Del Pino, Kate Gauthier, Emilio Guzmán, Fernanda Hidalgo, Paulina de la Parra and Martha Preve.



Thanks to the generous support of "The City Artists Corps Grants" the company is offering limited free admissions for the community on the night of Saturday October 30th. This colorful and vibrant celebration will undoubtedly usher the reopening of cultural events in New York City.



GENERAL INFORMATION

Kraine Theater Theatre

85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003

212-228-95-05



www.somethingfromabroad.com

https://www.frigid.nyc/

Price: $20 in person and $15 for streaming.