Flushing Town Hall Presents 6th Annual Diwali Festival Virtually

The event will be presented online on Saturday, November 7.

On Saturday, November 7, Flushing Town Hall will celebrate the Festival of Lights with its sixth annual Diwali Festival-reimagined as a FREE virtual event. Audiences can watch the event on Zoom starting at 7:00 PM here or at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83474221283.

"Diwali is a festive time of gift-giving, charity and sharing in feasts with loved ones," said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall. "We are very pleased to move our annual Diwali event online while we follow health and safety guidelines for indoor venues. Although we'll miss audiences in our theater, we plan to create the same excitement for audiences at home as they learn to create delicious Indian foods, explore Diwali's customs, and discover Indian traditional, folk, and Bollywood dance moves, and have their own dance party at home!"

Diwali, or Deepavali, comes from the Sanskrit word meaning "row of lights." It is a day of solidarity, where the soft light of diyas - or oil-wick candles - illuminate streets and homes, banishing the darkness of ignorance and suffering. Diwali began as a part of an ancient harvest festival, which celebrated the fertility of the earth and prosperity of the new harvest. Though Diwali has taken on a significant meaning in Hinduism, in India, it is still celebrated by all groups regardless of religious affiliation as a time of renewal and growth.

Our virtual celebration mixes live and pre-recorded content and opens with footage of a home traditionally decorated for Diwali and an explanation of the holiday and traditional foods. Then Nupur Arora, owner of Queens Curry Kitchen. will demonstrate mouth-watering authentic Indian dishes with ingredients that you can find at your local grocer, including Aloo Gobhi (spiced potato and cauliflower), tikka marsala Masala sauce for chicken or tofu, and Ginger chai tea.

Then move the furniture and get ready to move as master Indian dancer Abha B. Roy and the Srijan Dance Center shows you traditional, folk and Bollywood dance moves. This is followed by a three-minute, fun-filled set with Rutgers Tamasha performing a choreographed piece entitled "Riot Maari," blending a variety of dance forms starting with hip-hop, transitioning to their roots of traditional Bollywood dance, and then ending with classical Southie moves! The piece has been choreographed by Bhaavi Patel and Aarushi Bhardwaj. Now that you are energized, keep moving as DJ Rekha spins the music for a 30-minute Bhangra dance party.

The free event runs from 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM on Zoom starting at 7:00 PM here or at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83474221283.

Audiences can support these amazing artists and Flushing Town Hall by making a donation- and receive some fantastic gifts. Donate:

· $20 - $34 and receive the digital download of Nupur Arora's The Vegan Indian Home.

· $35 and receive a hard copy of Nupur Arora's The Vegan Indian Home.

· $250 to $999 and receive a one-hour, family-friendly Indian dance class with Abha Roy on Zoom.

· $1,000 or more and DJ Rekha will provide a 30-minute virtual dance party at your next event.

