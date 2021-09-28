Faith Salie's APPROVAL JUNKIE to Make New York Premiere in November at the Minetta Lane Theatre

The New York premiere of Faith Salie's Approval Junkie, developed in collaboration with and directed by Amanda Watkins, will finally make its New York premiere at Audible Theater's Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), after original rehearsals were postponed in March 2020.

Approval Junkie will begin performances Tuesday, November 16 and run for four weeks only, through Sunday, December 12. Tickets are on sale now at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane.

Approval Junkie will also be recorded live as an Audible Original and released to a global audience.

From winning her high school beauty pageant, to picking the perfect outfit to wear to her divorce, Faith Salie is the ultimate approval seeker. A comedian and Emmy Award-winning journalist best known for her roles on NPR's Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! and CBS Sunday Morning, Salie has adapted her story from her first book into the heartfelt (and disturbingly hilarious) one-woman show, Approval Junkie. Through her witty, candid, and sometimes heartbreaking recollections, Salie reflects on a lifetime of looking for validation in all the wrong places - and reveals how she finally won gold stars from her toughest critic...herself. The World Premiere of Approval Junkie was originally produced by The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA.

Approval Junkie's creative team includes Jack Magaw (scenic design), Ivan Ingermann (costume design), Amanda Zieve (lighting design), Brandon Bush (sound design), and Alex Basco Koch (projection design). Justin Scribner is the Production Stage Manager. Technical Supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates and General Management is by Baseline Theatrical (Andy Jones & Jonathan Whitton).

Audible Theater is proud to collaborate with TodayTix to offer mobile Rush tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

HEALTH & SAFETY INFORMATION

Audible Theater's health and safety protocols are aligned with the rest of the New York theater community to keep cast, crew, and audience members safe. In order to safeguard the health of the entire community, Audible Theater will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees and audiences at the theater moving forward. The audience policy requires complete COVID-19 vaccinations before the date of attendance, which is defined as fourteen days following a final dose of the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, or Astra-Zeneca vaccine. Audible Theater will accept proof at the Minetta Lane Theatre via the Excelsior Pass, the NYC Covid Safe Pass for Android and iOS, a copy or photo of a CDC vaccination card, and/or a copy or photo of an official immunization record from outside the United States. Guests under the age of 12 or those with medical documentation who are approved for a reasonable accommodation due to a medical condition that prohibits them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine should contact the box office for more information. Audible Theater will additionally require mask-wearing indoors at their theater for all audience members and staff until further notice. For more specific information, please visit www.audible.com/ep/theater.