FRIGID New York to Present 8th Annual Queerly Festival

FRIGID New York will present the 8th Annual Queerly Festival at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery), June 15-July 3. Most performances will also be available to livestream from home. Tickets ($25 in-person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc.

Now in its eight year, Queerly is FRIGID New York's annual celebration of all things LGBTQ+. Queerly strives for diversity on and off stage, seeking out queer artists of all kinds as well as a wide range of shows and performances. Their goal is to provide a space for queer artists who've rarely or never seen their identities portrayed on stage to be able to represent themselves and tell their stories, their way. This year's festival was curated by Jimmy Lovett,

Funny Never Gets Old

Wednesday, June 15 at 7pm

Join Carole Montgomery, the creator of the Showtime series Funny Women Of A Certain Age, as she brings to you some of the best LGBTQ performers in NYC for a very special show.

As You Will

Friday, June 17 at 8pm

If there's one problem with the 884,647 words William Shakespeare wrote, it's that they've all been performed already. What about the virtually infinite number of words he hasn't written... yet? The players of As You Will take your suggestions to create the plays the immortal bard would've written if he hadn't gone and died.

As Sylvia

Saturday, June 18 at 5pm, Tuesday, June 28th at 7pm & Sunday, July 3 at 4:30pm

As Sylvia takes place in the bedroom of a young transfemme, "S", getting ready to head out for yet another empty, anonymous hookup. S shares about her spirit guide, Sylvia Rivera, by embodying her- bringing forward Sylvia's memories and wisdom from pioneering the LGBT Rights Movement, as a sex worker and human rights advocate. Sylvia's monologues, taken from actual interviews, are interspersed with heartfelt and hilarious monologues of S's struggles with identity, love, and belonging. Does S continue on her normal, self destructive path, or does she discover a new way to be?

Jackson Sturkey and the Big Turn On

Saturday, June 18 at 7:30pm

Jackson Sturkey was supposed to do this show in 2020, but then the world ended. Suddenly stuck at home and not sure what to do, he began to focus on songwriting like never before while waiting for NYC to turn back on. He's been working on an original musical, cabaret numbers, rock and roll, and jazz. Jackson Sturkey is one of the last of the good time Charlies and a regular denizen of the East Village's new art scene. He's got an hour of original music to share with you, because the world didn't end...and NYC, in a big way, is back on.

Josiah

Sunday, June 19 at 7pm

Josiah is the powerful and inspiring story of a man who spent forty years in slavery before escaping to Canada in the days before the Underground Railroad.. This one-person show, portraying a collection of 30 different characters, engages audiences with a mix of drama, dance and movement. It reveals the first chapter of Josiah Henson's life from slavery to freedom before his arrival at the Dawn settlement in Canada. Using excerpts from Josiah Henson's autobiography and vernacular from the time, the story is told through realistic yet poetic dialogue. One man and one bucket in a 12x12 square of light brings this incredible story to life.

High Amongst the Stars: Live From the Bowery

Tuesday, June 21 at 9pm

Join The Space Station in celebrating the very first anniversary of their debut release, WFRSDE, with a very special concert performance. Combining elements of Alternative Rock, Hip-Hop, and Electronic music with epic sci-fi soundscapes and live Drag/Burlesque, this "local pirate radio station turned intergalactic Punk band" has quickly risen in popularity through their explosive live performances, clever lyricism, and unique Sampling/Production techniques.

Man Up

Wednesday, June 22 at 7pm

Man Up is a groundbreaking news show for women, brought to you by the man who knows women better than they know themselves: Chip Johnson. Ladies, your smiles are thanks enough! Though Chip is the least gay person alive, he knows everyone can benefit from his POV which is why he is proud to present to you the GAYEST episode of Man Up yet!

Come What May: An Evening with Lena Horné

Wednesday, June 22 at 9pm, Tuesday, June 28 at 9pm & Sunday, July 3 at 7pm

Come What May: An Evening with Lena Horné is part cabaret, part comedy, all drag. It is a love letter and testimony to the arts, as well as the burgeoning Brooklyn scene that created the diva that is Lena Horné. The night will be filled with singing, laughter, and truths, as Lena guides you through the journey that is her life. Featuring covers as well as original music, you'll hear Lena's voice soar, and in those rare moments that she lip syncs, she'll leave you wanting more. Each performance will feature a special guest, a friend or fairy godparent that will add some wonder to an already magical night.

Spektorology

Thursday, June 23 at 7pm

Part concert, part treatise, part exorcism, performer Marie Anello explores innocence, desire, despair, and love through the music of Regina Spektor.

The Messy Show

Thursday, June 23 at 9pm

Katie Arroyo and Quin Lamar host a showcase of Messy queer comedy

Books and Burlesque: An Evening of Lore and Allure

Friday, June 24 at 7pm

Books and Burlesque is the brainchild of Fortune Cookie and Rosie Tulips. Bringing together the literary world with the burlesque world, this show pairs four diverse award-winning writers who will read excerpts from their books with four rising burlesque stars who will "interpret" their books through the art of burlesque. The books featured in their June show focus on themes that celebrate pride and the LGBTQ and queer experience from writer K-Ming Chang, author of the forthcoming short story collection Gods of Want, Jen Silverman, author of the novel We Play Ourselves" Greg Mania, author of the memoir Born to be Public, and historian Hugh Ryan author of the The Women's Detention Center. Books from all of their authors will be available for sale during the show and there will also be a time for Q&A among the writers and performers as well as with the audience. A supporting cast of gogo dancers and other special guests will round out the show for an evening of sexy, thought-provoking and hilarious interactive, live entertainment.

KINGS

Saturday, June 25 at 5pm

Based on the lives of the so-called "Great Men of History," this show, featuring drag kings as kings, makes fun of fame, power, and machismo. Featuring rulers like Caesar, Churchill, and Napoleon, as well as comedy, singing, and burlesque, this show is sure to make you rethink the traditional historical narrative - and laugh about it.

Pocket Curiosities

Saturday, June 25 at 7:30

Two pieces presented as if you had just found them in your pocket. Like they had been there all along and you'd just forgotten about them. First, the story of a Pirate who actually for sure, definitely isn't a pirate. Secondly Novae, a story about destruction and rebirth told through dreams and hand puppets.

Paper Kraine Presents: Do You Queer What I Queer

Wednesday, June 29 at 7:30pm

The Paper Kraine was created in 2016 to bring together works in their earliest stages, audiences, and nonprofits. Monthly, the PK team curates a new works sampler platter around a theme related to a nonprofit.

Big Gay Love Story, The Musical

Thursday, June 30 at 9pm & Saturday, July 2 at 5pm

Big Gay Love Story, The Musical follows a group of friends living in Los Angeles as they try to navigate love and all that goes with it in today's confusing dating culture. The story centers around Mark and David, who have been together since college. We also meet their friends Sean, Jenna, and Peter, as well as a new face, Seth, who causes trouble for Mark and David right from the start. Despite fights, breakups, hook ups, and new relationships, each character uncovers what they needed all along, whether it be a loving partner, or a true sense of self love.

Thank You For Coming Out

Friday, July 1 at 6pm

Thank You For Coming Out is an intentional space where the performers know their queerness is the superpower of the scene and not the joke. Their LGBTQIA+ improvisers make up a hilariously insightful and creative show on the spot based on the details of a vulnerable and heartfelt coming out/coming into self story told by their incredibly talented monologists. No cast (or show) is ever the same and features players of all experience levels including Broadway stars. Each show illustrates that even if our stories or identities are different, we are connected through our experiences as humans. All net proceeds of this show will be divided equally among the performers.

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work without limit to content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. They do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and seven annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in their third decade they have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc