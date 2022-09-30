FRIGID New York To Present 11th Annual Gotham Storytelling Festival at The Kraine Theater

FRIGID New York will present the 11th Annual Gotham Storytelling Festival, featuring some of the most cutting-edge storytellers in New York City, November 2-6 at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery). The performance schedule for the festival will be announced in October.

TOLD: Resurrection

Hosted by Seth Lind

TOLD was a beloved storytelling show that ran monthly for 50 performances at UNDER St. Mark's from 2008-2012 before being shut down by the police for being too entertaining. Four of New York's best storytellers will perform stories on the theme of rebirth, with a special interlude performer gluing it all together. Host Seth Lind (This American Life, Mission to Zyxx) will emerge from retirement for the duration of the show ONLY, then flee back to his Rockland County bunker where riveting, big-city storytelling is forbidden.

Funny Never Gets Old: The Storytelling Show

Hosted by Carole Montgomery

From the producer of the Showtime series Funny Women of A Certain Age, Funny Never Gets Old brings you funny stories from all genders.

Night Shifts in '97

Written & Performed by Paul Hutcheson

1997. 24 years old, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Paul Hutcheson is working at Java Joe's Cafe.

A customer says they'll recommend him for a position at the group home they work at.

Paul never inquired about work, but by nature is a curious person. After a successful interview, he starts working at a home with people living with HIV and suffering from severe mental illness. Paul works a lot of night shifts, hears a lot of stories and learns about privilege. His own. Come join award winning comedic performer and storyteller Paul Hutcheson as he takes you on a journey through the job he never asked for, but ultimately needed.

Annie and Michele Get REAL

Written & Performed by Michele Carlo and Annie Tan

Annie Tan tries to figure out how to have a relationship with her immigrant parents when they literally don't speak the same language: they don't speak English and she's not fluent in Chinese. Everything around Michele Carlo is getting old: her family, her cats - and her long-held beliefs about a lot of things - including what she is going to do when she finally "grows up."

I Could Die Now

Written & Performed by Kyra Sims

Through story, song, objects, and live electronic music, Kyra Sims takes stock of her life so far, and asks the audience to decide if it's still one worth living.

A/S/L

Written & Performed by Andrew McGill

What happens when a 14-year-old boy goes on the internet.

Mike Lemme: The Roach (Interlude)

Written & Performed by Mike Lemme

Fresh from bringing two plays to the largest arts festival in the world, Lemme returns to an office for what could be his final job. A high-stakes work in progress.

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work without limit to content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and seven annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc