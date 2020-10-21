Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FRIGID Fridays Announces October 23rd Lineup

FRIGID Fridays returns 6:00 PM EST on Friday, October 23 and every Friday on Facebook and YouTube Live.

Oct. 21, 2020  

FRIGID Fridays returns with a spooky storytelling event from Clay McLeod Chapman, in advance of the return of The Pumpkin Pie Show on Halloween Night! Tune in for Clay, and stick around for stand up with Veronica Garza, karaoke with Terry Jackson, and a music set with Kilusan Bautista. As a special bonus we'll continue to feature Dandy Darkly's new web series The Two-Plys of Coronet County.

Full Lineup:

Lucie Pohl - Host
Terry Jackson - Karaoke
Funny Women of a Certain Age - Comedy
Kevin R. Free - This Week in Reparations
Kaitlyn Reder/The Thrifty Spice - Cooking Segment
Clay McLeod Chapman - Storytelling
Going to the Movies at Home with Genny and Amanda - Movie Review, Genny Yosco and Amanda Nicastro
Kilusan Bautista and Friends - Music

FRIGID Fridays returns 6:00 PM EST on Friday, October 23 and every Friday on Facebook and YouTube Live. Pay What You Can at frigid.nyc.


