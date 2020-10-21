FRIGID Fridays Announces October 23rd Lineup

FRIGID Fridays returns 6:00 PM EST on Friday, October 23 and every Friday on Facebook and YouTube Live.

FRIGID Fridays returns with a spooky storytelling event from Clay McLeod Chapman, in advance of the return of The Pumpkin Pie Show on Halloween Night! Tune in for Clay, and stick around for stand up with Veronica Garza, karaoke with Terry Jackson, and a music set with Kilusan Bautista. As a special bonus we'll continue to feature Dandy Darkly's new web series The Two-Plys of Coronet County.

Full Lineup:

Lucie Pohl - Host

Terry Jackson - Karaoke

Funny Women of a Certain Age - Comedy

Kevin R. Free - This Week in Reparations

Kaitlyn Reder/The Thrifty Spice - Cooking Segment

Clay McLeod Chapman - Storytelling

Going to the Movies at Home with Genny and Amanda - Movie Review, Genny Yosco and Amanda Nicastro

Kilusan Bautista and Friends - Music

