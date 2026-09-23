FISHING FOR ALASKA by Sturgis Warner to be Presented at Paradise Factory

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Written and performed by Sturgis Warner and directed by Michael John Garcés, FISHING FOR ALASKA will begin performances October 9th at Paradise Factory. After directing a play about Alaska, a mid-career New York theater artist falls into the thick of Alaska's commercial fishing industry, encountering unforgettable characters, heart-stopping dangers, and the power of Alaska herself.

Fishing for Alaska follows Sturgis' entry into the thick of Alaska's commercial fishing world. Over two summers, three years apart, he worked as a deckhand on fishing boats with unforgettable characters, heart-stopping dangers and a closeup view of the power of Alaska herself. Fishing for Alaska is an epic tale of a New York City theater guy, who is taken in and accepted by a very different community, a bridge too rarely found in the cultural wars and political polarization of today. "I was surprised at the strength of brotherhood among fishermen. I formed tight bonds with all my mates." As Sturgis learned, ensemble is everything on a fishing boat. As it is in theater. As it should be in this country.

In 2026, this country needs to find new ways to come together again, to better understand our diverse circumstances and worlds. We think that Fishing for Alaska is a small step in that direction.

Performances are Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7 PM and Sundays at 3PM. While the basic ticket for Fishing for Alaska is $25, we have a $10 budget ticket, available to anyone who needs it.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 09 Hrs 05 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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